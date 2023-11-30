Elderly widow terrorised in her home for third time by masked offender

An 88-year-old widow was physically manhandled and her purse stolen after an aggressive man demanded cash in her Warrnambool home at 9.15am on Thursday.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was the third time the woman had been targeted and her Kiama Avenue home invaded.
He said it was believed to be the same offender, who had twice been to the house at night while the woman slept.
The investigator said the offender forced entry to the home again via the bathroom window at 9.15am on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
"But, the worry is that the offending has escalated to a frightening degree in daylight hours," he said.
"This time he confronted the vulnerable 88-year-old female victim while she was watching TV in her lounge chair, while last time she was asleep in the middle of the night.
"He's barged in, confronted the victim, he's been verbally aggressive and demanded money.
"He's taken the victim's orange purse and an amount of cash."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said while the victim was not injured, she was grabbed by her dressing gown around the front of her upper chest when she tried to activate her personal alarm.
"The offender has also snatched her telephone from her so she could not contact emergency services," he said.
"This offending behaviour has escalated. He's no longer creeping around in the middle of the night.
"This happens in broad daylight, he's verbally aggressive, he's confronted the victim and made an aggressive demand for money."
The offender is described as wearing all black with a black face covering.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said while the victim was not physically hurt, she was extremely shaken up.
"That is the third incident of aggravated burglary in a matter of a week and a half on the same 88-year-old vulnerable female victim," he said.
"I believe it's the same offender. This occurred at 9.15 am this morning.
"Numerous police units rushed to the scene and the single unknown male offender ran from the vicinity via the same point of entry, the rear bathroom window.
"This single male offender is best described as unadulterated scum, void of any morals or regard for others and it's of paramount importance he is caught.
"We call on members of the public with any information to immediately contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or online at www.Crimestoppers.com.au"
