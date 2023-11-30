Bias on bowls: Triples tournament proves a winner

The Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Association held its annual Presidents Cup at City Memorial Bowls Club.
A total of 66 players participated across 22 teams in two games of two-bowl triples over 10 ends.
Clubs represented from across the region in the single-entry competition included Hamilton, Grangeburn, Port Fairy, Koroit, Timboon, Warrnambool, Dennington, Lawn Tennis and City Memorial.
The winning team, which will have their names inscribed on the perpetual Cup, comprised Dick Chapman (City Memorial) as skipper, Irene Boxer (Grangeburn) as second and Val Blake (City) as lead.
The second-placed team was Paul Anstey (City Memorial) as skipper, Bruce Noske (Warrnambool) as second and Doreen Bowron (Koroit) as lead.
In equal third place, the composition of the two teams respectively were Rex Harris (City Memorial), Marlene Lenehan (Koroit), Margaret Kenna (City Memorial) and Ron O'Brien (City Memorial), Eric Hirst (Lawn Tennis) and Julie Pollock (Grangeburn).
The next major WRBPPA event will be the annual Max Hammond Day at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Port Fairy Bowls Club will conduct the first round of its summer monthly fours event on Thursday, December 7. Entries can be directed to secretary@portfairybowlsclub.com.au
The Port Fairy women will conduct their annual tournament on December 14, starting at midday. Enquiries can be directed to either Hilary Hamilton on 0447 003 731 or Robyn Purcell on 0466 584 900.
Mortlake club championship singles have been completed with Colin Goldsworthy defeating Scott Pierce in the men's final and Sandra Richie defeating Harmony Rasmussen in the women's final.
The Western District Playing Area men's division fours championship semi-finals will be conducted at Warrnambool Bowls Club on Sunday, December 3 at 9.15am. Two City Memorial teams will compete against each other along with two composite teams playing each other.
The winners will play-off in the grand final at 1pm.
The halfway point of WDPA weekend pennant has been reached but finals positions are still wide open in all divisions.
Division one action saw Port Fairy Red cause the upset of the round last week with a comprehensive three-rink, 26-shot victory over City Red.
Mortlake also had a big win over Koroit to tighten up the ladder.
Warrnambool Gold, Mortlake, City Red and Koroit currently occupy the top four - all with five wins and two losses - but City Gold and Dunkeld are nipping at their heels.
The danger team in the second half of the season could be Port Fairy, having won its past two games and with five of its last seven games at home. Matches to watch this week see City Gold host Port Fairy and Mortlake at home to Dunkeld.
In division two, the cream is rising to the top with City White, City Blue, Terang Blue and Warrnambool Red occupying the top four. Lawn Tennis Red is knocking on the door but faces Terang and City White in the next two weeks in a test of its credentials.
Terang Red is currently top of division three - a game clear of the chasers. This week's matches pit many of the contenders, with those sides just out of the four needing to win to stay in touch.
Division four was most affected by last weekend's wet weather with two matches washed out. This week's round has the current top-four teams playing the bottom-four teams, with the opportunity to consolidate positions available.
Dennington Thunder in division five is the only team across all grades to remain undefeated and will be confident of maintaining that position when it meets bottom side Timboon Purple on December 2.
City Diamonds and Timboon Maroon are distancing themselves at the top of the ladder in division one midweek pennant. City Sapphires look strong in third place, while the battle for fourth will come from Koroit, Lawn Tennis and Warrnambool Gold.
Timboon will travel to the Cramer Street dome on December 5 to try and wrest premiership favouritism from the Diamonds in what should be a cracking game.
Dennington Jets are top of division two, a game clear of City Pearls, City Rubies and Timboon Gold.
Mortlake Purple and Lawn Tennis Blue are separated at the top of the division three ladder by a single shot and are more than a game clear of City Zircon. Zircon has the chance to close the gap when they host Lawn Tennis.
Division four sees Mortlake Green just ahead of City Topaz and City Jade.
