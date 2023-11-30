The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bias on bowls: Triples tournament proves a winner

By Gerald Madden and George Draffen
November 30 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon lawn bowler Daryl Wiggins in action during Western District Playing Area weekend pennant on Saturday, November 25. Picture by Sean McKenna
Timboon lawn bowler Daryl Wiggins in action during Western District Playing Area weekend pennant on Saturday, November 25. Picture by Sean McKenna

The Western Region Bowls Past Presidents Association held its annual Presidents Cup at City Memorial Bowls Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.