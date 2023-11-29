'Inverleith', a historical Warrnambool residence with heart

If you love a classic period sandstone home filled with stunning architecture and incredible examples of 1860s period design, 'Inverleith' is the one for you.
"From the minute I opened the front door and saw the archway and the ornate ceilings, I just knew it was one of those rare original homes," says selling agent Matt Northeast.
"I've driven past it for 30 years and always wanted to know what it looked like inside, and I'm sure many people could say the same."
Stepping over the well-worn bluestone step, the grandeur of this classic stone home is immediate - Matt says, "They don't build them like this anymore" has been a very popular comment from those who've inspected the property.
The home features incredible examples of period features throughout, including ornate open fireplaces, ceiling roses, decorative cornicing and archways.
There is a formal lounge with marble fireplace and stunning bay window, a formal dining room with an amazing wrought iron mantelpiece, and a large family/billiard room with air conditioning and wood combustion heating.
The poolside outdoor entertaining area is the ideal spot to entertain on summer days and enjoy a swim in the fully landscaped inground swimming pool.
The property also incorporates a 14.8 x 8.2 metre limestone shed with a workshop. This is such a large space, it could be easily converted to a second dwelling for a family member.
There is also a separate double garage, plus a smaller garage for a boat or trailer.
Sitting on a 1958 square metre double block, the home is well set back from the street, allowing mature trees to grow and create a sense of space and privacy.
Canterbury Road has always been considered one of the most desirable residential streets in the seaside city of Warrnambool.
It's within walking distance to the CBD and restaurant precinct, primary and secondary schools, hospitals, Warrnambool Botanic Gardens and sporting grounds.
This truly is a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of history on a rare large allotment surrounded by mature landscaped gardens. There is even enough room for a vegetable garden and chook house.
Seize the day! It could be another 50 years before the opportunity arises.
