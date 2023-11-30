Red carpet rolls out for student dreaming of US film career

Warrnambool College year 10 student Zach Jervies is reaching for the stars with hopes to pursue a film industry career in the United States of America.
He is one of a number of students whose work will feature in the inaugural Warrnambool College Film Festival 2023 at the city's Capitol Cinema on Tuesday, December 5.
Zach said it was a full circle moment to have his film played on the city's silver screen years after first attending the cinema as a child.
"I've really enjoyed films forever and finally having mine on the screen is super rewarding," he said.
Titled Transitory, Zach's film is based on his own relationship.
"It reflects on how your mental health can be affected by loving someone else," he said.
The Holiday Actors theatre performer said when he finished high school he hoped to study film in Sydney or Melbourne for a semester then head over to the US to learn to write, act and direct.
"Hopefully in New York, I'm crossing my fingers for The Juilliard School (a top performing arts school)," Zach said.
He will be the assistant director of Warrnambool's Primary Performers' production in 2024.
Laura Lee, a year 12 student at the school also delved into her personal life for her film, which showcases what it's like to turn 18.
"So it was kind of like a personal growth of that, a reflection," she said.
Warrnambool College media and photography teacher Rebecca Grey said the students' spent time outside of the classroom working on their projects during recess, lunch and after school.
"I've just been blown away by the quality and enthusiasm of the students involved," she said.
"I'm really proud of the hard work and heart they put in."
The red carpet will be rolled out on December 5 from 6.30pm with the films being screened from 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.