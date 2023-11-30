The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Red carpet rolls out for student dreaming of US film career

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:10pm
Warrnambool College students Chelsea Black, Laura Lee and Zach Jervies accompanied by media and photography teacher Rebecca Grey (back) are taking part in the school's inaugural film festival at Capitol Cinema. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool College students Chelsea Black, Laura Lee and Zach Jervies accompanied by media and photography teacher Rebecca Grey (back) are taking part in the school's inaugural film festival at Capitol Cinema. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool College year 10 student Zach Jervies is reaching for the stars with hopes to pursue a film industry career in the United States of America.

