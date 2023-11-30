'This bloke must be someone special': Jericho Cup to honour light horseman

Horses, adventures and wars.
They defined life, and tragically death, for a generation of young men who served as Australia's gallant Light Horsemen. Dashing young troopers riding into battle on horseback, emu plumes fluttering atop slouch hats. It was the stuff of romance and legends.
For Eigil de Neergaard, the adventure came to a bloody end on October 31, 1917 when the 32-year-old sergeant rode into enemy fire during the famous Charge of Beersheba.
Danish-born de Neergaard was one of 31 Australians from the 800-strong 4th Light Horse Brigade who died in the action, described as "the last great cavalry charge".
The de Neergaard name and the iconic charge that marked the beginning of the end of Ottoman control of Palestine, will live on at Warrnambool's commemorative Jericho Cup meeting on Sunday, December 2, 2023, with this year's Charge at Beersheba Sprint run in Eigil's memory.
Paying homage to the Light Horse and their exploits, there are plenty of well-known names honoured in the nine-race Jericho Cup meet. The cup itself reprises the original race, held as a ruse to fool the enemy in the desert sands of Palestine in 1918, and won by notorious rogue horse Bill the Bastard.
There's honorary veterinarian/poet/soldier Banjo Paterson, Bill the Bastard's master Major Michael Shanahan, the gallant Guy Haydon and the brave mare Midnight who took a bullet for him, and the esteemed Australian Light Horse commander in the Middle-East, General Sir Harry Chauvel.
A young immigrant who hailed from Danish aristocracy, Eigil de Neergaard, however, was something of a mystery. But Jericho Cup founder and patron Bill Gibbins discovered his story was too good not to share.
When he read a letter penned by Guy Haydon to his parents at the family's Hunter Valley horse stud while recovering in a Cairo hospital from a wound by the same bullet that killed Midnight, a reference to de Neergaard immediately grabbed Gibbins' attention.
"Poor old Nearguard [sic] was killed, I was awfully sorry about him, he was such a good soldier, absolutely fearless," Haydon wrote.
This, coming from such a respected soldier as Haydon, and the esteem noted in witness statements by de Neergaard's men after his death, convinced Gibbins the Dane was well worthy of recognition.
"When you're a hero's hero, I thought, this bloke must be someone special," Gibbins said.
Fortunately for Gibbins, the puzzle of how a Danish aristocrat met his end in the Middle East fighting with the Aussies against the Turks became clearer when he chanced on the research of Danish woman Ulla Hadar, living in Israel.
Similarly intrigued when she came across de Neergaard's headstone among the Aussies in the Beersheba war cemetery several years earlier, she had already done the hard yards and willingly shared her findings with the Jericho Cup team.
With a kinship to her fellow countryman, Hadar visits "her soldier's" grave on special anniversaries and tracked down distant relatives who have since come to pay their respects to their previously unknown family war hero.
To Hadar's delight, the relatives also unearthed a photo of de Neergaard, his meticulously-kept diary, stained with his blood and pierced by the fatal bullet as it entered his chest, medals and his private photo album.
Among the photos that offer a rare glimpse of battlefield life is one of de Neergaard, Guy Haydon and a third soldier caught in a relaxed moment about to share a watermelon in Egypt.
In a video documentary and an extensive dossier on de Neergaard, Hadar reveals he was the second of three sons, born into Danish aristocracy on September 7, 1885.
As the second son, he was expected to stand on his own two feet, joining the army at 18 for compulsory military service.
By 26, his thirst for adventure led him across the globe to Australia, arriving in early 1912 with a scant four shillings and sixpence in his pocket.
Within the year he'd prospered enough to buy a 1745-acre bush block at Smokey Bay in South Australia, built a house and barn and cleared 300 acres ready to sow wheat with the help of another four Danes he brought out as workers.
But by 1913, de Neergaard was recorded as living in the Newcastle area, and when war came calling, he wasted little time enlisting with the AIF on January 12, 1915, aged 29.
The fair-haired, pale-skinned Dane was accepted into the 12th Light Horse Regiment B Squadron and with his previous military experience, was promoted to corporal within months.
Sailing from Sydney on the HMAT Suevic on June 13, 1915, de Neergaard had been in Egypt barely a month when he was shipped off to Gallipoli, arriving on August 29 in the aftermath of the Battle of Lone Pine.
It was a costly three months' posting for de Neergaard and his comrades. Suffering grenade wounds to his arm and shoulder, he was one of only 23 of his unit of 165 to make it out of Gallipoli alive.
Back in Egypt, the recovered, newly-promoted sergeant was moved around to various posts for the following 20 months before the ill-fated Beersheba charge.
Despite a transgression which earnt him a court martial for breaching censorship rules by writing letters home in Danish, de Neergaard was described as "well-suited" for the military.
"He was a gallant and respectable man liked by everyone, won many friends, was athletic, restless and an adventurous guy," Hadar writes.
In his eyewitness report on de Neergaard's death, Guy Haydon wrote that his troop sergeant died from a rifle bullet through the chest about half a mile from Beersheba by Turks shooting from the trenches. Death came within hours and he was buried nearby in a field grave beside serving Australian Test cricketer, Tibby Cotter.
Asked why she thought Eigil de Neergaard had left Denmark for Australia, his great great niece Pernille de Neergaard told Hadar "the three things the de Neergaard family have always liked the most are: horses, adventures and wars".
