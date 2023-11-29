Investigation into logging work site thefts recovers stolen equipment

Police want to interview a man in South Australia after a series of thefts on both sides of the Victorian/South Australian border from logging work sites.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said investigators and Casterton uniform police officers executed a search warrant in Hoppers Crossing on Tuesday morning, November 28.
The officers recovered a large amount of property, some of which had already been identified as stolen.
The items included two trailers, a Mitsubishi Triton utility, a Polaris Ranger ATV, hand tools, generators and bikes.
Detective Sergeant James said an investigation had been launched after a series of thefts from logging worksites in both Victoria and South Australia.
He said vehicles, trailers, equipment and diesel fuel had been reported stolen by logging companies.
"This investigation has been ongoing for several months," he said.
"Inquiries are continuing and we are seeking to interview a 31-year-old man currently in South Australia in relation to these and other matters."
Detective Sergeant James said the thefts involved a series of isolated and somewhat vulnerable work sites where equipment was left outside working hours.
"The result of this warrant indicates the cooperation between these businesses and uniform police members and CIU detectives does work," he said.
"We can identify suspects and disrupt offending, reuniting stolen property with the victims."
Detective Sergeant James requested that anyone with information about the theft of equipment from logging coupes contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
