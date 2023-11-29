Police trying to identify suspicious man after incident on walking track

Police are trying to identify a suspicious man who was on the Russell's Creek walking track in Warrnambool, between Bromfield Street and Ardlie street, on Tuesday evening.
Sergeant Pat Day said members of the public on the track between 5.30pm and 6.30pm in that area on Tuesday, November 28, were requested to contact the Koroit police station on 5565 8202.
"Koroit police members want to speak to anyone who was on the Russell's Creek walking track between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday evening, specifically, between Bromfield Street and Ardlie Street, close to the Bromfield Street end," he said.
"An incident has occurred that we are looking into and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time or homeowners with CCTV that would cover the area.
"Please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Koroit police station on 5565 8202 in relation to the suspicious male."
