'Absolute concern': Councillor urges standstill over lack of roads funding

A south-west councillor says it's "absolutely disgraceful" the state government's "answer to really poor road surfaces" is to lower the speed limit to 40kmh.
It comes as Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein welcomed the federal government's decision to double its Roads to Recovery Fund from $500 million to $1 billion a year over the next four years.
Cr Gstrein said over the past five years, more than $11 million had been allocated to the shire from the funding program. That included a $2,285,555 allocation for the 2023-2024 financial year.
She said it was time the state government followed suit.
"When is rural Victoria going to come to a standstill by the lack of investment in the arterial road network by the state government?", Cr Gstrein asked.
"I would really like for the state government to think about doing something similar because the state of our arterial road network is absolutely disgraceful.
"We're seeing roads right throughout Corangamite Shire and right across Victoria which have not recovered from floods over 12 months ago.
"We're looking at cars and trucks weaving all over the road. It's an absolute concern when you look around Corangamite Shire, particularly around this area and roads I've travelled around on in the last couple of days.
"(That includes) Mackinnons Bridge Road, Camperdown-Lismore Road, Racecourse intersection, Darlington Road and the Princes Highway at Stonyford where the answer to really poor road surfaces is to put an 80kmh sign, the next day you put up a 60kmh sign and then a 40kmh sign."
Cr Gstrein said the funding the shire had received in the past had made a difference.
"Roads to Recovery came out of the roads congress about 20 years ago and we've seen absolutely fantastic results on our local road network as a result of this untied federal money," she said.
"So I mean it's evidence-backed. The improvement we can see in our road network - roads have come from poor to fair to good - is definitely there."
