Thursday, 30 November 2023
'Absolute concern': Councillor urges standstill over lack of roads funding

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 30 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:27am
Corangamite Shire central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein has taken aim at the state government, urging it to boost its funding for the arterial road network.
A south-west councillor says it's "absolutely disgraceful" the state government's "answer to really poor road surfaces" is to lower the speed limit to 40kmh.

