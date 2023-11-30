Tasty Plate employee Michael Edwards lands dream job at Warrnambool cafe

When Michael Edwards started working with Tasty Plate in Warrnambool, he dreamed of one day moving out to a mainstream city cafe.
Ten years later Michael has achieved that goal and recently became one of five participants to be recognised with a Career and Employment Outcome Award at the inaugural Tasty Plate Annual Showcase.
Michael started at Tasty Plate's Fairy Street base and more recently with its catering enterprise at South West TAFE and the city library, but he's also spread his wings to work two days a week with Southside Espresso and Gin Bar in Timor Street.
His success in open employment is part of a growing trend and Tasty Plate executive manager Realise Enterprises Division with Brophy Family and Youth Services, Maree Wyse, predicts there's more to come.
"Nationally there's only 53 per cent employment participation for adult people with disability and 68 per cent of people with disability have one or more employment restrictions - barriers to them gaining employment," she said.
"However, 88 per cent of people with disability who are employed wage or salary earners do not require support to work.
"Our focus is to give people skills so they can do a job anywhere without additional support and that they can make the most of those skills.
"Hospitality has been identified as an area where people with disabilities who have the skills could be working at award rates and we want to find more workplaces that are willing to understand these opportunities."
Most Tasty Plate participants are on a NDIS plan and in a training phase to move on to a new opportunity.
For Michael, the move to open employment is part of his ongoing skills development.
He continues to work with the Tasty Plate teams at South West TAFE where he hones his communication skills, develops his confidence and enjoys new challenges, such as balancing the till at the end of each shift.
"It's good," he said. "At Southside I'm mainly working in the kitchen cleaning dishes and I get to do other things. It's what I wanted to do."
Michael was also proud to receive his award recognising the sustainable achievements of Tasty Plate participants who have transitioned into a new career or worked in open employment for at least six months, alongside Zoe Whitson, Neima Isaac, Nikita Triance and Joanne Goyne.
"When I started at Tasty Plate around two years ago, I took a photo of Michael at the front counter of Fairy Street and when asked what he wanted to do, he said to work at a café in town and he has achieved that," Ms Wyse said.
"Our aim as a social enterprise catering business is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to learn how to be part of hospitality and develop their skills to use in another open employment setting.
"It's a small market at the moment but it's growing."
International Day of People with Disability 2023 on Sunday, December 3 is following the theme `United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.'
- The Standard is running a series of articles in the lead up to International Day of People with Disability.
