Woman who struck police officer ordered to do anger management course

A Hamilton woman who launched herself at a man damaging property only to strike a police officer has been told to complete an anger management course.
Jessica Jane Brown, 36, pleaded guilty in the koori division of the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 30.
Police told the court that at 1.40am on March 19 police attended a Strong Street address in Hamilton.
There was yelling from inside the house, Brown exited the home and charged towards a man and an intervening police officer was struck by Brown.
Brown screamed into the officer's face and pointed aggressively before striking the female police officer and her body worn camera.
That assault led to major family issues for Brown the next day.
Brown told the koori court she felt terrible about the incident and agreed the camera footage was confronting.
"I wasn't a good person. This has been a big slap in the face. Since March I have not been impressed with myself at all," she said.
But, she said she had done drug and alcohol counselling to tackle her issues with alcohol and was proud of how far she has progressed.
Body worn camera footage very clearly showed Brown was intoxicated when she struck the police officer.
Magistrate Tim Guthrie said police attended at the address to deal with a property damage issue and were then confronted by Brown.
"There was no reason for that behaviour," he said, adding it was clear Brown had issues with alcohol but there were now supports in place.
Brown was not convicted, placed on a good behaviour bond with conditions to continue treatment as recommended by her doctor and complete an anger management course.
