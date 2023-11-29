The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Woman who struck police officer ordered to do anger management course

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:20am, first published 7:49am
A Hamilton woman who launched herself at a man damaging property only to strike a police officer has been told to complete an anger management course.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

