Roustabout who ripped off woman with disability placed on corrections order

A Hamilton woman who transferred $500 from a disabled victim's daily payments to her own bank account and admitted trafficking cannabis has been placed on a corrections order.
Nadine Collier, 44, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, for a mention hearing where she asked for a sentence indication.
Magistrate Tim Guthrie told Collier he would place her on a 12-month community corrections order and ordered her to pay $500 restitution.
The court heard the victim had a disability and a psychiatric illness which prompted involvement of the State Trustees to help with her financial affairs.
On average she was allocated $50 a day.
One day she used Collier's mobile phone to transfer money because she didn't have internet access, but forgot to logout of her Westpac Bank account.
Between January 10 and February 2 this year Collier transferred a number of the victim's $50 daily payments into her own bank account - a total of $500.
When the matter was reported to police, the victim also claimed Collier was trafficking drugs.
On March 23 police executed a warrant at Collier's address and found a metal container with 0.8 grams of cannabis.
Her mobile phone also contained messages relating to drug trafficking.
Police officers also found a Westpac banking application on Collier's mobile phone although she did not have a Westpac account.
Collier told police she only swapped cannabis with friends for tobacco because she was trying to "get off the gear".
In relation to the transfer of money she said she was just helping out a friend.
Collier has prior court appearances, including for trafficking an illicit substance in 2016.
A lawyer for Collier said her client claimed consent was in issue in relation to the bank transfers.
She said only a very small amount of drugs had been found and the trafficking was at the very lowest end.
The court heard she worked as a roustabout in a wool shed and her addiction issues started 10 years ago after family issues, which had been a difficult time for her.
The lawyer said Collier was trying to stay away from illicit substances, she had been placed on corrections orders in the past, some of which had been completed and some breached.
The magistrate questioned why Collier had not just logged out of the phone application.
He said the bank transfers happened nine times and the victim was a vulnerable person.
Mr Guthrie said transferring the money had taken planning but there was an an inevitability about Collier being caught.
He said he also questioned why Collier had the Westpac app on her phone when she didn't have an account.
The magistrate said the low-end trafficking involved cannabis and not methamphetamine, which Collier had issues with in the past.
He warned Collier such offending could attract far greater penalties.
The magistrate said something needed to happen and he noted a corrections assessment found Collier was a "high risk of reoffending" and had a relevant prior history.
He said because of that assessment Collier would be required to attend judicial monitoring, where an up-to-date report would be prepared for a further hearing on February 14.
Mr Guthrie said that report would tell him how Collier was travelling on the order.
"You need that to make sure you stay on the right track. You don't have a great history with corrections," he said.
The magistrate said if Collier breached the order she would be resentenced and could expect to be jailed.
But, he said there was value in the plea because it would have been incredibly challenging for the victim to give evidence in court.
Mr Guthrie said the offending, which he described as repeated and planned, was serious and had a significant impact on the victim.
Collier was convicted, placed on a 12-month CCO with the conditions she do assessment, treatment and programs for drugs and to reduce the risks of reoffending.
She was also ordered to pay $500 restitution to the victim.
