The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Happy customers': New co-op chief aims to further improve offerings

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 30 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang & District Co-Operative incoming CEO Gary Tempany brings diversified retail experience across all categories offered at the co-op. Picture supplied
Terang & District Co-Operative incoming CEO Gary Tempany brings diversified retail experience across all categories offered at the co-op. Picture supplied

New Terang & District Co-operative chief executive officer Gary Tempany is aiming for happy customers, continuous improvements and maintaining community connections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.