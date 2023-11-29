'Happy customers': New co-op chief aims to further improve offerings

New Terang & District Co-operative chief executive officer Gary Tempany is aiming for happy customers, continuous improvements and maintaining community connections.
Mr Tempany started on Monday, November, 27, 2023, replacing retiring CEO Kevin Ford who was at the helm for six and-a-half years.
In 2017, Mr Tempany also replaced Mr Ford as CEO of the Mount Barker Co-op in Western Australia.
Having grown up in Kyabram, Mr Tempany is no stranger to Victoria or strong dairy farming regions.
His professional career started in Brisbane as a Coles trainee and has included management roles with Coles, Tradelink and Metcash in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. He has a Master of Business Administration from Monash University.
"My career has taken me to many places, which is good thing because you get exposed to different ways of doing business," Mr Tempany said.
Mr Tempany brings diversified retail experience across all categories offered by the Terang Co-op.
"For me, the real test of whether you're doing a good job is if your sales are going up and your customers are increasing and happy," he said.
"Initially I want to make sure we're getting the best out of our existing businesses and I'm looking forward to working with the team to look for improvements such as introducing new ranges and merchandise, trying new categories and continuously improving."
Mr Tempany also hopes to use his coaching experience to develop staff and their skills and encourage them to try things.
His Mount Barker experience ignited a passion for working in co-operatives, leading him to roles with the state's peak sector body Co-operatives WA and the Business Council of Cooperatives and Mutuals.
"The co-op system, through its very nature, creates customer loyalty, which is intrinsic to any business," Mr Tempany said. "It is another level of how to do business."
He also appreciates the community connections made by co-operatives.
"Co-ops tend to be heavily involved in their communities and contribute in meaningful ways," he said. "The very nature of the business supports community involvement. I like the culture of co-ops and what they stand for."
Mr Tempany also enjoys working in rural areas. "The success of any business is all about the staff you've got working in the business," he said.
"I've found over the years that the quality and the commitment of staff improves the further you move away from big cities."
Mr Tempany, 67, will be joined by his wife Michelle and two children and he will be closer to four older daughters who live in eastern Australia.
"There is sadness leaving Mount Barker but Michelle and I are from the east and had always planned to return at some point."
Board chair Geoff Barby says Mr Tempany has great retail credentials to capitalise on the co- operative's strong recent performances.
"He will drive us to improve more and more," Mr Barby said.
"Gary is a great fit for the co-op. He has a great retail background and he understands rural business, which will be of great benefit for the co-op."
In June 2023, Terang & District Co-operative celebrated a record $1 million profit for 2022-23 with the funds to be reinvested in the business and within the local community.
