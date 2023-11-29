'Accepted me as one of their own': Cricketer enjoying debut year for club

Russells Creek division one cricketer Hamish Huffadine has barely stepped on the field in recent years as he poured his focus into his golf career.
Despite a game here and there in the South West competition for Heytesbury Rebels and Princetown - now Heytesbury Princetown - the dairy farmer has been busy working on the family farm and winning two Victorian Youth Pennant finals for Commonwealth Golf Club in 2021 and 2023.
But the talented top-order batter, a former Western Waves player, is committed to cricket again and slowly but surely finding his feet in Creek's rejuvenated top-order.
Huffadine, who has scored 167 runs including a half-century so far this season for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association powerhouse, said he was thoroughly enjoying being back playing full-time division one cricket which also included winning the Northern Raiders' SuperSmash alongside teammate Craig Britten.
"I am enjoying playing at Creek, between (captain-coach) Cam (Williams) and (director of coaching) Thomo (Andrew Thomson), they've all made me feel really welcome," he said.
"Those boys have put a lot of time into me and helped me out a lot in getting back to cricket. I haven't really played serious cricket in three or four years and they've taken me under their wing and accepted me as one of their own.
"We've all become really close mates."
Huffadine said he had stepped away from higher level golf for now as work commitments grew on his farm in Princetown.
"Golf has taken a backwards step now, I'm starting to take over the family farm here a bit more," he said.
"It's more farming and cricket now and if I have the time I'll play a bit of golf if I can."
Huffadine has played in the association's Festival of Cricket team so far this season and been named in an extended Melbourne Country Week squad but is focusing on playing his role as an opening batter for the second-placed Creek.
He said watching the likes of experienced players such as Williams and Rukshan Weerasinghe in the batting order was helping his game.
"Anywhere in the top-four I'm happy to bat but I'm pretty flexible and will do what's needed for the side," he said.
"I'm trying to take a lot of notes and watch a lot of what those kinds of guys are doing. I'm trying to develop a bit more of my game based on what they do well."
In an evenly-poised division one competition, Huffadine praised the standard of Warrnambool cricket.
"The standard doesn't peter out as quickly as I've found, the first three batters or bowlers can be as good as the next three or four and so forth," he said.
"The standard holds through all 11 players which makes for no walkover matches which is great."
Russells Creek hosts Port Fairy on Saturday, December 1 in a top-of-the-table division one clash at Jetty Flat from 12.30pm.
