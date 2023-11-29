New coach backs young signings to push for early senior debuts

South Rovers have farewelled some of their experienced players but coach Luke Kenna believes it's far from doom and gloom for the club.
Seasoned Lions Justin Fedley (Allansford), Trent Harman (Merrivale), Sam Hodgins (Hawkesdale-Macarthur), Jaxen Dalton (Hawkesdale-Macarthur) and Beau Turland (Warrnambool) have all departed since the season's conclusion, however Kenna is buoyant about the 2024 campaign.
The Warrnambool and District league club has already re-signed its top-three vote-getters from its best and fairest - Sandy Williams, Kurt Lenehan and Sam Wilde - and added a host of youth ready to make the step up to senior football.
Aiden Grant (Old Collegians), Lachie Cook (Warrnambool), Archie Laidler (Warrnambool), Bailey Grant (Warrnambool), Kye Brereton (Warrnambool), Cooper Elliott (North Warrnambool Eagles) and Sam Barker (Warrnambool) have all joined the Lions and will be hoping to make an impact at the senior level.
"We identified we needed to fill our numbers a little bit," Kenna told The Standard.
"We were sort of losing a few older ones. It's a bit unknown but a good chunk of them played in the under 18s premiership at Warrnambool. So they're obviously good players, there's a bit of upside.
"They haven't probably been tested at senior level but I'd be thinking most of them would be in our round one side so that's exciting."
The Lions, who finished seventh last year, began pre-season training on Monday, November 27 with a healthy number of players turning out.
"Apparently it was more than they've had the last few years for their first night, so that was good," Kenna said.
Kenna said the club was hoping to sign "a couple of experienced players" ahead of the season to strengthen the side's list and combine with its talented youth.
He said he was "pretty excited" to see what the season would bring.
"In a way there's not huge expectations so everything is a bonus," he said.
"Obviously we want to win some games of footy."
