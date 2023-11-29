'Worst in the state': South-west's sorry prostate cancer record

Several studies have revealed south-west Victoria is the deadliest part of the state for a man to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The research showed the five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with prostate cancer in the south-west was 78 per cent compared with 95 per cent nationwide. Those numbers may not sound so different but they mean people diagnosed in the south-west are more than four times more likely to die within five years than the national average.
Within those statistics the survival figures for Warrnambool, Moyne and Southern Grampians were even more troubling, at 71 per cent, six times worse than the national average.
The numbers have troubled local doctors and scientists, who have launched an ongoing research project to try to get to the bottom of why outcomes are so bad in the region.
South West Regional Cancer Centre oncologist Associate Professor Ian Collins is one of the doctors leading the study.
"We know prostate cancer outcomes are worse in south-west Victoria, there have been a few different studies all show that, including studies specific to men in Warrnambool," Dr Collins said.
"But we don't know why those outcomes are worse."
Dr Collins said men in the south-west were presenting with "more advanced" cancers, meaning they had often spread beyond the prostate by the time they were diagnosed, but he said they didn't know why this was happening.
"It's really hard to tease out those reasons," he said.
"Are people waiting too long or struggling to get into a GP? Or are they not being referred to a specialist quickly enough?
"It could be that men in this region are genetically predisposed to getting more aggressive forms of prostate cancer."
Dr Collins said if the causes were mainly genetic there wasn't much that could be done to improve the statistics, but if it was about access to healthcare or a lack of prompt action there was much more scope for change.
"It's important to find out, because it's a real concern to be doing worse than anywhere else in Victoria," he said.
While it's typically a disease affecting older men, it's vital to pay attention to any warning signs. Port Fairy real estate agent Paul Ross was diagnosed in 2018 at just 45, which he said caused his life to "come crashing down", but he managed to catch it early enough that he is once again fit and healthy.
There are more than 1200 men living with prostate cancer in the south-west with more than 100 diagnosed each year.
Dr Collins said copious data was collected about these patients by GPs and specialists, but it wasn't used as well as it could be. The purpose of the new research project was to link the data to reveal where things might be going wrong.
"Any time there's a cancer diagnosis, the information about the patient and the cancer goes straight into the Victorian Cancer Registry," he said.
"If you link that data with the patient's other data you can make connections and see, for example, they might have had a blood test that wasn't referred on, or perhaps they reported a symptom that wasn't follow up on.
"It's all about using the data that we already have in a smarter way; it's called data linkage."
Dr Collins said the project was still collecting and connecting the data, trying to "get as much depth as possible because it's a complex question of cause and effect".
"We don't have all the data together yet, but should have it ready sometime next year," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.