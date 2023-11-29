'A time of renewal': New clothing store helps to fill town's vacancies

A new clothing store on Cobden's main street is adding to the town's renewal.
Kin & Folk - an 18 month project by owner Rachel Reynolds - has opened at 29 Curdie Street, becoming the latest in a row of consecutive shops owned by women.
Ms Reynolds said there were about nine female-owned businesses in a row.
"The row of shops from the chiropractor to the arcade are all women-owned businesses," she said.
"It's amazing."
Ms Reynolds said her business was the latest addition to the town.
"It's a time of renewal for Cobden," she said.
"The town has room for evolution at the moment. Everything's renewing and we've got some really cool little businesses.
"I had really good feedback and a super busy opening day. There were customers buying multiple pieces - whole outfits. All the pieces I have in here are organic cotton, they're all ageless and timeless too.
"So I've had customers purchasing the same pieces who are in their 20s and 70s. That's important to me."
Ms Reynolds said adding to the revitalisation of the town were new or returned arrivals.
"I grew up in Cobden," she said.
"My mum's side of the family have been here for a long time, there's even a road dedicated to our family called Savages Lane.
"But I moved to Geelong when I was 18 to study fashion at The Gordon, then I worked for lots of different brands across Australia and worked in fashion design and product development.
"Then when I moved to Perth around five years ago I moved into retail management and gained a lot of experience in more of the high-end side of retail, but also giving that experience to the customers when they come through the door.
"I came back about three years ago. There are many people who've moved away or lived in other places who come back with different ideas and experiences.
"It's just about figuring out how it's going to make Cobden have its time, which is now."
