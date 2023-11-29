Glenelg Shire breaks record for most ever local government countbacks

Glenelg Shire Council has broken the record for most countbacks to fill a council vacancy in Victoria as former councillor Alistair McDonald became the latest person offered a seat in the chamber.
Mr McDonald's name came up trumps in a countback at 11am on November 29. It is the fourth consecutive countback the Victorian Electoral Commission has undertaken in the attempt to fill the position vacated by Jayden Smith in October.
"This is the highest number countbacks we have conducted to fill a local government vacancy," a VEC spokesperson said.
Even once Mr Smith's vacancy is filled, there will have to be further countbacks to replace Chrissy Hawker, who also resigned suddenly in October.
When Mr McDonald was last on the council he was suspended for two months for "inappropriate behaviour" after a member of the public complained about Mr McDonald's behaviour at a council event in 2019.
A complaint was subsequently made under the council's Councillor Code of Conduct and an independent arbiter ruled against Mr McDonald.
The independent arbitration found Mr McDonald failed to treat a member of the community with dignity, he acted in a way that may damage the council and failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence in exercising his functions as a councillor.
The Standard has contacted Mr McDonald about being offered the vacant councillor position, but he has not responded.
The cost of the countbacks is mounting for the council. A VEC spokesperson said the "base cost" for a countback was under $1000, but additional costs like advertising would add to the final price.
The council has already had to perform two countbacks to replace former mayor Anita Rank in mid-2023, and with at least four more to fill the first vacancy and at least another four to fill the second, the total bill is likely to push past $10,000.
But it could become even more expensive if the VEC runs out of candidates to choose from, which will trigger a by-election. A VEC spokesperson said it was impossible to even provide a rough estimate of the cost of a by-election, because it depended on too many variables, but in the smaller Strathbogie Shire the VEC has advised the council its by-elections will cost roughly $90,000 each.
