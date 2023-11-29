Musicians express fears about future of industry due to streaming platforms

The future of the music industry is under a cloud due to streaming services like Spotify, say two well-known artists.
Goanna frontman and singer-songwriter Shane Howard, who lives in Killarney, said he was worried about the next generation of performers.
"Someone said to me 'all we have left to sell is merchandise'," Howard said.
"I worry for the future of young artists."
Howard said he had been incredibly lucky during his career as a musician but it was becoming harder to make money.
His sister Marcia Howard shared her views about the issue on her Facebook page.
"Spotify made $12.356 billion in 2022," she wrote.
"They pay us independent artists $0.003 per stream.
"The real support is in buying our singles or albums.
"We'd need a million streams to make $3K."
A number of people backed her post.
"We only do it because we're musicians and that's what we do," one person wrote.
"This is so terrible," another person wrote.
Howard's comments come after he revealed in October he had returned his Order of Australia medal in response to the Voice referendum defeat.
In a letter to the Governor-General, Howard spoke of his "deep sadness" and felt "Australians had missed an important historical moment of destiny."
Howard, who wrote the iconic 1982 song Solid Rock, Sacred Ground decrying the dispossession of First Nations people, was awarded an OAM in 2016 for service to performing arts and to Indigenous musicians.
Goanna embarked on their first national tour in 40 years last year.
The Goanna Band, as they were originally called, first appeared in south-west Victoria in 1977.
