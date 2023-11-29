The Standard
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Musicians express fears about future of industry due to streaming platforms

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goanna singer-songwriter Shane Howard. Picture file
Goanna singer-songwriter Shane Howard. Picture file

The future of the music industry is under a cloud due to streaming services like Spotify, say two well-known artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help