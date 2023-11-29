Expansion plans on horizon for iconic business as new manager settles in

The new general manager of an iconic Warrnambool business has plans for expansion.
Pete McEwen, 41, who has a background in media sales and management, is overseeing the long-standing Chittick's Bakery.
He said he was keen to return the business to its former glory.
"I've had people say to me that Chittick's was known for its consistency, quality and reliability," Mr McEwen said.
"I want to bring those three pillars back."
Expanding the area wholesale products are delivered to is also a priority for Mr McEwen.
The business, which has two retail outlets - Chittick's Bakery in Warrnambool and Timboon Bakery - employs a team of 18 and was established in 1930.
Mr McEwen said he was delighted to have a hardworking team who cared about the business they were employed by.
"The attitude from the staff has been amazing," he said.
However, one thing the staff haven't yet been able to convince the new general manager of is the use of the term nibble pie.
"I call it a party pie," Mr McEwen said.
A video Mr McEwen and staff member Rhonda filmed for Facebook posed a question that always gets Warrnambool residents talking.
Is a small round pie a nibble pie or a party pie?
The story goes that it was a Chittick's staff member who penned the term nibble pie many moons ago.
"Rumour has it many, many years ago created this term," Mr McEwen said.
He said while he doesn't have evidence to back this, it is certainly something that sparks lively debate in the city.
Mr McEwen said the retail arm of the business made up 40 per cent of sales while wholesale accounted for about 60 per cent.
Mr McEwen said additions had been made to its slice line.
Hedgehog is the most popular but the bakery has also brought back vanilla and jelly slices.
Buying Melbourne-based pie brand Ka Pies in 2021 was also a milestone for the business, Mr McEwen said.
"They've proved popular," he said.
The three pepper steak, steak and cheese pies, along with one of the vegetarian options - Thai vegetable curry - have become customer favourites.
"It's a gourmet range and every single one of the pies has won at least three awards," Mr McEwen said.
He said the business had been hit with staff shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic and recruitment was something he would invest time and energy into to help the business expand.
"Since COVID, there's been a shortage of trades such as bakers," Mr McEwen said.
"It's a niche trade and we're going to try and focus on getting the right people in the right job."
Mr McEwen, who grew up in the Wimmera, moved to the south-west 16 years ago.
He is a former player and coach of the Allansford Cats and said he, fiancee Rhianna Amos and their sons Jesse, 16, and Jack, seven months, happily called Warrnambool home.
"This is probably the first place I've been since leaving my original home that feels like home," Mr McEwen said.
"It feels like home."
The expansion plans come after a group of semi-retired investors bought the business in 2012.
The business faced closure because of crippling tax debts and the 25 employees were looking at a bleak Christmas.
However, a group of three business owners decided to take it over.
