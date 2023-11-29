'Made me miss it a lot': Basketballer Keen for footy return after hiatus

Ash Keen realised how much he missed playing football this year while watching brother Josh play for Dennington.
The talented athlete, who spent the past two years playing Big V basketball with Warrnambool Seahawks, has returned to the sport, committing to the Dogs for the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season.
He last played football in 2021 for Warrnambool's under 18.5 Hampden league outfit and previously played juniors with the Dogs.
"I'm real happy to be back because it's been years since I've played footy," Keen told The Standard.
"I just felt like I wanted to switch it up because I've been playing basketball and I went and watched a few games last season and it made me miss it a lot.
"So thought I'd talk to the coaches and see what the go would be and they twisted my arm."
Keen, a utility that can play at both ends of the ground, is eager to take the field alongside his brother again.
He is unsure whether he will commit to the Seahawks' Big V program again, as both competitions run at similar times of the year.
"I'm not too sure just yet," he said.
"I'm still umming and ahhing about that, just with time and training being the same nights."
The Dogs recruit is expecting to be "a bit rusty" when he picks up the Sherrin again but hasn't been able to begin pre-season training yet because he is in the midst of a Country Basketball League campaign with the Seahawks.
The side sits fifth after nine games and boasts a four win, five loss record.
"It's good fun this season, we've got a new coach Tim (Gainey). He's made it really enjoyable," Keen said of the CBL campaign.
"We've definitely got a lot of potential this season, we've just got to figure it all out as a group and get on the same page and we'll be a good team come finals."
The Dogs are hoping to rise in 2024 after an eighth-place finish this year that saw them win just four games.
They will be without Jack Noonan (Koroit) and Tyler Duynhoven (Warrnambool) who have departed to test themselves in the Hampden league.
Keen is hoping to play his part for the side as it chases more victories.
"We'll definitely try and get some wins under the belt and see how far we can push each other and take the team this season," he said.
