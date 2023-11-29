Former Merri River school student eyes career in IT industry after completing course

Every morning Zidane Lewis just has to open his eyes to feel proud.
Zidane, 20, recently completed his Certificate III in Information Technology at South West TAFE and displays his certificate so it's the first thing he sees every morning.
"I sat it on my musical keyboard so every morning I get up and look at the certificate," he says.
"The first thought that comes to my head is `wow - I got that fair and square, I deserve that and it deserves to be there on display'."
In the lead up to International Day of People with Disability on Sunday December 3, Zidane continues to celebrate his achievement and he hopes it leads to work in the field.
Zidane, who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), admits he found it hard to get through the course but was supported all the way.
"I've always been very interested in programming and making my own video games so it was a good course for me," he said.
"ASD can make it rather difficult to remain focused and that did impact on my study and I fell behind, but I was determined to get through and made it thanks to support from my IT teacher Lyndy Vella."
Zidane came to the course with a strong knowledge base, but knew he had more to learn.
"I've always been tech savvy and able to point out basic things people are doing wrong, but I very much enjoyed the course. It helped me to learn what I was doing wrong with a computer.
"For example, I would try to keep the same password where possible but I've learnt now that's not the right thing to do - I should have different passwords and change my passwords each year."
Zidane, who previously attended the Merri River School is now working at Are-Able's Big R's Shed in Warrnambool, and is hoping his course success will lead to IT work.
"Ideally, I would like to work on a service desk for an information technology-based company, helping people who don't know their way around computers," he said.
Long-term, Zidane's goal is to create things for the world.
"I love to compose music and I hope to create video games and do the music for them," he said.
International Day of People with Disability 2023 on Sunday, December 3 is following the theme `United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.'
- The Standard is running a series of articles in the lead up to International Day of People with Disability.
