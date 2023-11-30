How one south-west cookbook aims to make French cuisine easy for beginners

For many Australians, cooking French food is a daunting task.
The cuisine is often associated with fine dining experiences and complicated recipes that require skill and patience to prepare.
But south-west couple Stephane Nguyen and Kate Blenkiron are looking to erase this stigma with the release of their new cookbook.
100 Essential Recipes for the Home Cook is the duo's latest project as part of the French Cooking Academy, an online culinary school that teaches home cooks how to prepare French food.
Mr Nguyen, who hails from the French town of Fontainebleau, said he wanted to make the book accessible to everyone, with a focus on beginners to the craft.
"I've chosen recipes that are doable at home and I felt someone with not too much experience would not be intimidated by," he told The Standard.
"The recipes are easy to make with very few steps and simple ingredients."
Mr Nguyen said as a Frenchman abroad, he wanted to be an ambassador to his nation's cuisine.
"I want the recipes to taste French, to really get that experience and transport people," he said.
A lot of teamwork went into the book's production, with Mr Nguyen fine-tuning the recipes while Ms Blenkiron took the photos.
"I remember reading somewhere that it takes about two years from the moment you get an idea for a cookbook to actually get it published," Ms Blenkiron said.
"I though 'that can't be right' but it's actually very true. It's a long process."
The couple said that since moving to Port Fairy in 2020, they'd used south-west producers wherever possible when creating their recipes.
"It just goes to show that you can do a lot of French cooking using local products," Ms Blenkiron said.
"Learning some French techniques can be applied in other cuisines as well, it makes you an overall better cook."
