The Standard
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds prompt warning for region as storm rolls in

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the south-west including Port Campbell.
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the south-west including Port Campbell.

Up to 20 millimetres of rain and 60-kilometre winds could hit parts of the south-west today as a low pressure system moves in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.