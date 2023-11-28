Heavy rainfall and damaging winds prompt warning for region as storm rolls in

Up to 20 millimetres of rain and 60-kilometre winds could hit parts of the south-west today as a low pressure system moves in.
SES operations manager Stephen McDowell said the eastern part of the region would be hit hardest, in particular Colac.
A weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology also extends to Corangamite Shire, covering Cobden, Port Campbell, Timboon and Simpson.
Mr McDowell said while wild weather was on the way, he didn't expect it to cause too many issues.
"But this weather is a bit unpredictable so we could actually see some heavy rainfall in isolated places in our area," he said.
"The main brunt of the heavy rain will be in the Colac area so that's where our focus will be today. We will have crews ready to go as always.
"The weather should ease up later tomorrow as the low pressure system moves out east of Victoria.
"The weather will then continue for the next few days going into the weekend."
