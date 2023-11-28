The Standard
Body found in search for missing 34-year-old Portland man Sidney

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 29 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:03am
A body, beleived to be that of missing Portland man Sidney, has been located in an extensive search of the Cape Bridgewater area.
AN extensive search has located a body in the dense Cape Bridgewater scrub, believed to be missing 34-year-old Portland man Sidney.

