Body found in search for missing 34-year-old Portland man Sidney

AN extensive search has located a body in the dense Cape Bridgewater scrub, believed to be missing 34-year-old Portland man Sidney.
Southern Grampians police Inspector Steve Thompson said the body was yet to be formally identified and a report would be prepared for the Victorian Coroner.
"The search has ceased after a body was located and we are awaiting formal identification," he said.
"The body was located in the vicinity of Mount Emu Track in the Cape Bridgewater search area.
"It was located about 3.30pm Monday by Victoria Police search and rescue team members."
The search and rescue team coordinated the search with the assistance of mounted branch officers, canine unit resources, local Portland region uniform police officers, members of the force public order response team, State Emergency Service volunteers and Parks Victoria staff members.
"The search has ceased and we want to thank all those involved," Inspector Thompson said.
"The deceased is yet to be formally identified, but it is believed to be missing man Sidney.
"The investigation is ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"The man's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
"We would also like to thank members of the public who provided us with information."
About 40 specialists officers and volunteers were involved in the search of the Cape Bridgewater area, south of Mount Richmond, on Monday, November 27.
It's understood the search was taking place in one of the locations where missing man Sidney's silver Holden Crewman utility was last seen.
Sidney was last seen at his Caringal Court home on Thursday, November 16, and was reported missing to police on Tuesday, November 21.
His silver Crewman ute was seen by police officers on Sunday, November 19, on Emu Hill Track near the intersection with the Great South West Walk.
That vehicle was located the next morning at Kentbruck near Coastal Road and Airstrip Road, just off the Portland-Nelson Road
The vehicle had obviously been driven erratically as it had suffered a blown tyre and had been driven on a rim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.