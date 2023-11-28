Farmers dig into their pockets to raise thousands for mental health

More than 150 farmers from across the region downed their tools and suited up to raise thousands of dollars for mental health.
About $10,000 was raised for the Let's Talk foundation at WestVic Dairy's inaugural Dairy Farmers' Ball on Saturday, November 25 at the Warrnambool Racecourse.
Terang farmer Oscar Baxter walked away with a free trip to the Netherlands after his name was drawn in the raffle.
"I'm excited about this once in a lifetime experience - going and seeing the different ways of farming, the barn style indoor cow system and the different rules and regulations," he said.
"It was a great night, and it was so good to see everyone dig deep to raise such a big amount raised for a great charity."
Let's Talk executive officer Alex Mellert said she was thrilled with the turnout.
"The support we felt on the night for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health was overwhelming and shows how important this topic is to the farming community," she said.
"We are incredibly thankful to the WestVic Dairy Young Dairy Network leadership team for choosing Let's Talk as the charity for this year and everyone who attended for making this an amazing event.
"We also want to say thanks to Lely for their generous sponsorship and the businesses for donating items for the auction, without whom the night would not have been possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.