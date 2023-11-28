Man in police custody charged with walking stick assault on woman

Two men are currently in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with family violence.
A 55-year-old Camperdown man has been remanded in custody until December 11 charged with bashing a woman with a walking stick.
He's been charged by Corangamite district police with breaching an intervention order and recklessly causing injury.
The man has a lengthy criminal history.
A Warrnambool man in his 30s will also appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 29, for a bail/remand hearing.
He's been described as a recidivist offender and has been charged with new family violence offences.
Police will allege he abused the victim and used his elbow to pin against the wall.
He's been charged with two breaches of an intervention order and one count of unlawful assault.
The man is expected to appear in court for a remand/bail hearing and police will oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
