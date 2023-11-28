The Standard
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man in police custody charged with walking stick assault on woman

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 29 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in police custody charged with walking stick assault on woman
Man in police custody charged with walking stick assault on woman

Two men are currently in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with family violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.