South-west man pleads not guilty to three rape charges

A Hamilton district man has pleaded not guilty to three rapes charges allegedly committed during an 18-month relationship with a younger woman.
The woman, who was 17 and 18 years old at the time of the allegations, made the allegations after police served her with an intervention order preventing her from contacting the man at the end of the relationship.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the complainant, entered not guilty pleas to the charges in the Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, November 28.
The case is further complicated by the man aged in his mid 20s allegedly apologising to his ex-partner's mother for his behaviour during the relationship, saying there were "things I regret".
Crown prosecutor David O'Doherty alleged during his opening address the man engaged in three sex acts during the relationship, to which the woman did not consent.
He said the now former couple met on social media in early 2020, started a relationship two weeks later and soon after the woman moved in with him.
Mr O'Doherty said during the relationship the woman told the man she didn't want to engage in sex but he persisted and committed the acts.
When the relationship ended the complainant told her mother what had happened.
The woman went to the man's home, police were called and she told an officer that she had been raped.
The allegation was captured on a police officer's body worn camera footage.
During an interview with police the man claimed they only ever had consensual sex.
Barrister Rob Thyssen, on behalf of the accused man, said in his opening address the complainant and her mother attended at the man's home at the end of the relationship.
He said the woman took things from the house, broke other items and left the home in disarray.
His client then called police, officers told the man he should take out an intervention order and it was at that time the woman claimed she was raped.
Mr Thyssen said his client explained that only once during their relationship did the woman say she was "not keen" and he stopped.
The trial continues on Wednesday in front of judge Wendy Wilmoth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.