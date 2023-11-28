Theft, threats and driving offences lead to extended stay in custody

A Portland man with alcohol and drug issues, who ran amok during a relationship breakdown, will remain in jail after his court sentencing was adjourned.
Mitchell Cherry, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court Koori court division on Tuesday, November 28.
He was initially charged with more than 50 offences, but some of those allegations were withdrawn by a police prosecutor.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie adjourned sentencing until the next Koori court date on January 16, next year.
He said he had a "long discussion" with an elder and the 22 days Cherry had served in pre-sentence detention was not a sufficient penalty for his offending.
He said he was mindful of the fact Cherry would find himself in jail and away from his family over Christmas.
But the magistrate said the offending was significant and rehabilitation was the primary sentencing focus.
Cherry will also be assessed for a community correction order.
The magistrate said he was considering a combination sentence of both jail time and the community-based order.
Cherry had been working with a bluegum forestry company but was suspended from work in May before terminated in June.
He then stole five fuel cards from the company.
Cherry then repeatedly used the cards for fuel purchases during June, often on consecutive days, totalling $890.
On July 12 Cherry was in Warrnambool in a car with a suspended registration.
Police noticed the vehicle and Cherry and another man bent up the registration plates and then did a fuel drive-off, stealing fuel worth $46.
The next day Cherry was in Mortlake when he stole a jerry can and fuel.
On July 13 police executed a warrant at his Dutton Street address and found 54 prescription medication tablets, 42 tablets of amphetamine, four fuel cards and a jerry can.
Cherry was also involved in repeatedly evading police, doing burnouts and accelerating away.
In early July he was also found in a vehicle with a hunting knife, a Samurai sword as well as kitchen knives and a pocket knife.
After being bailed in October with strict bail conditions, including a curfew, Cherry was repeatedly found to not be at his home and at licensed premises when he was banned.
Police also allege Cherry threatened to kill a man via a text message, he went to an address armed with a speargun and two men fled in fear.
Cherry said he had been working with the bluegum company for a couple of years, up to 15 hours a day and he wanted to relax and have a drink on the weekends.
He said he had been arguing with his partner and she eventually left, causing significant family issues.
"I spiralled right out of control then," he said.
"I fell in a heap and became selfish. I've struggled with drug addiction all my life.
"I never thought I would fall back into drugs. I thought that was behind me, but I now know it's never really gone."
A lawyer for Cherry requested a community corrections order, with time already served in custody taken into account.
Cherry also has significant prior court appearances in New South Wales and South Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.