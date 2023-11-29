'Huge workforce pressures': $15k lure for uni students to fill staff gap

A shortage of speech and occupational therapists has prompted Warrnambool's Mpower to come up with its own initiatives to help bring workers to the region.
This year, for the first time, the not-for profit disability and community support services organisation provided scholarships to six university students studying allied health.
The scholarships offered $16,000 across a four-year degree as well as mentoring and placement opportunities.
But now, it is stepping up efforts to help attract staff by offering a $15,000 bursary to a fourth-year university student in 2024.
Mpower chief executive officer Kevin Mills said when the student finished their course in 12 months' time they were guaranteed employment for at least two years.
"We're hoping obviously longer," Mr Mills said.
"As part of the bursary, the commitment is two years back at Mpower.
"It really is about getting people into these industries.
"It's a longer-term strategy. If we could hire occupational therapists tomorrow we would and still have demand for graduates in 12 months' time."
Mr Mills said there was a "huge need" in the community for speech and occupational therapy for children.
"There's been huge workforce pressures right across the state, especially in the rural and regional areas," he said.
"For quite some time, the demand has outweighed the workforce.
"We would easily be able to cater for an additional three occupational therapists.
"Occupational therapists are extremely hard to come by at the moment."
Mr Mills said Mpower had also been working with Deakin University - which will start offering occupational therapy at the Warrnambool campus next year - to promote career pathways into the disability and early intervention sector.
Warrnambool's Ella McCorkell, who received one of Mpower's scholarships, is in her second year of a bachelor of health science/master of speech and language therapy through Charles Darwin University.
Ms McCorkell had worked at the Merri River School for a number of years but it was her chats with occupational therapists and speech therapists that inspired her to go back to study.
While much of her course is online, from next year she will have intensive placements and residential schools in Darwin.
While the lure of time in the sun was an up side to her course, it does come at a cost with flights and accommodation to be paid for. That's where the scholarship had come in handy, she said.
"All this placement you have to do throughout your university degree is free which means you can't work," she said.
"Just to have that little bit of extra help always makes it more achievable."
