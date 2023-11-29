The Standard
'Huge workforce pressures': $15k lure for uni students to fill staff gap

By Katrina Lovell
November 29 2023 - 12:39pm
Mpower chief executive officer Kevin Mills with speech therapy uni student Ella McCorkell who has received one of the scholarships.
A shortage of speech and occupational therapists has prompted Warrnambool's Mpower to come up with its own initiatives to help bring workers to the region.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

