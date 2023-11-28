'Together, let's build': Corangamite elects new mayor, deputy to lead shire

A "stronger, more connected community" is top of the list for Corangamite Shire Council's newly elected mayor.
South west ward councillor Kate Makin was elected mayor at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 28.
She replaced Cr Ruth Gstrein who served two three-year stints as mayor between 2007-2009 and again from 2020.
The new mayor - who trumped votes for former deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady 4 to 3 - said she was "deeply humbled and honoured" with the decision.
"I see our shire's potential, aspirations and its challenges," she said.
"Together lets build a community where each resident feels heard and proud to call home."
Meanwhile, central ward councillor Laurie Hickey was voted deputy mayor 4 to 3 in favour of Geraldine Conheady, who was also nominated.
The council meeting then proceeded as usual, but not before south central councillor Jo Beard thanked Cr Gstrein for her "commitment to everybody".
"I for one have always looked up to Ruth," she said.
"Corangamite gets amazing feedback and talking about the satisfaction survey of our staff there's a culture built from the top and a lot is to do with the council and Ruth has a lot to do with that.
"....you're all in when it comes to local government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.