Time to explore our backyard? Free sites reignite love of camping

News that Cobden has joined the growing number of Australian towns offering free camping is out.
Progressing Cobden secretary Kelvin White said the free camp park, which opened in September, was proving popular.
"From all accounts, it's proving popular," Mr White said.
"There are consistently two or three vehicles there overnight."
Mr White said town residents had been lobbying for a free camping spot for a number of years.
He said Cobden was a gateway to many of the region's attractions.
"We're very hopeful it will bring more people to the town over summer," Mr White said.
"People do seem to be using it as a launching pad to the whole area."
The free camp park, which can accommodate 14 to 15 vehicles, is located on Bond Street on land the committee of management leases from the golf club.
The opening of the free park sparked calls for additional free camping sites across the south-west.
Mark Watson, who regularly travels in his motor home, said it was a missed opportunity for Warrnambool.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said while offering free camping was not on the council's radar, it was something that could be revisited.
"The big question for me would be - where would we put it - where is there land available?"
A number of people used The Standard's Facebook page to call for the city to introduce free camping.
"As a township we are missing out on grey nomad dollars to the town that needs every cent that it can get," one person wrote.
"Come on Warrnambool. That's what we need," wrote Barbara Porter.
A search for free camping sites in the south-west showed these results:
