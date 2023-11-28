The Standard
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Husband and wife teaming up on the lawn bowls greens

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawn bowler Pauline Elliott loves playing pennant for Koroit each week. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lawn bowler Pauline Elliott loves playing pennant for Koroit each week. Picture by Sean McKenna

A husband-and-wife duo is happy to play its part for a Western District Playing Area lawn bowls team each Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.