Husband and wife teaming up on the lawn bowls greens

A husband-and-wife duo is happy to play its part for a Western District Playing Area lawn bowls team each Tuesday.
Pauline and Bruce Elliott are regulars for midweek division one side Koroit Orange.
The Port Fairy-based pair has played in the same rink over the years too.
Pauline, 72, has played the sport for 18 years - nine of those at Koroit - after following her partner's footsteps.
"He gave up golf and was at Nestles (factory as an employee) for years and then he took it (lawn bowls) up," she said during Koroit Orange's 68-51 defeat to City Diamonds on Tuesday, November 28.
"He's been bowling maybe 24 years and he got me into it."
They mostly play in different midweek rinks - Pauline played second to skipper John Murnane and Bruce was lead to Peter Daly - in round eight.
"It's nice to be split up at times. Not that it's a hassle (to play together) too, it's good," she said.
Both play on Saturdays but in different grades. Pauline is in division three and Bruce lines up in division one.
"We don't have a division two here because we got relegated last year but that happens," she said.
Bowls has been the perfect outlet for Pauline who is a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four.
The former nurse worked in and around south-west Victoria "covering a bit of everything".
"I finished up more in aged care towards the end," she said of her four-decade career.
Pauline is originally from Lake Bolac but spent the bulk of her childhood on a farm in between Woolsthorpe and Caramut.
Port Fairy has been home for roughly 40 years and she enjoys the regular trips to Koroit for bowls.
"I love it. I think it's the atmosphere and all the friendliness here. It's a really great club," she said.
"I think it is socialising more than anything else. You get out of the house and I really enjoy it.
"I probably take on a bit more than I should here but I don't mind it."
In other round eight matches, Lawn Green edged home against bottom-placed Port Fairy Gold 60-56, City Sapphires thumped Terang Blue 73-41 and Timboon Maroon strengthened its grip on second spot with a 60-54 victory against Warrnambool Gold.
