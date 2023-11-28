New policy helps shire dust off years of complaints from 'frustrated' residents

Years of failed dust suppression trials have prompted one south-west council to focus on sealing more roads close to residential homes.
It comes after the council revealed it had tried various substances to combat the issue - caused by traffic movement and strong winds - with limited results. Its budget for dust suppression this year was $87,000.
But councillors unanimously voted through a new dust suppression policy at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 28 which would set the guidelines for when it would seal a road near a residents' home.
In most instances, 150 metres of gravel road would have to be sealed with bitumen to fix the issue. The cost of this treatment would be about $10,000 per household.
Where it could be demonstrated that the majority of traffic on the road was through-traffic and there were more than 50 vehicles per day travelling on the road, the costs of the sealing works would be shared equally between the owner and the council.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said "our staff were just as frustrated as our residents were".
"The trial was pretty thorough and they stuck at it and there's been a lot of backlash at times," she said.
"It hasn't been easy but I do appreciate the expertise that's gone into bringing this policy to the table.
"Having spoken to some of those residents even on the weekend ... (one is) very excited by this policy and very excited to have his road sealed out the front of his place.
"It's going to be interesting to see how it rolls out, we had to come up with some kind of permanent solution."
