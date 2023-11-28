'Out of control': Sea change needed along foreshore, jungle cleaned up

The foreshore's disgraceful "jungle" of noxious weeds needs to be cleaned up and ocean views restored along Lady Bay, a councillor says.
Cr Max Taylor, who remembers when you could sit in your car and look out across the beach from McGennan car park, said there were only three spots on the walk between the surf club and pavilion where you could "briefly" see the ocean.
"I'd like to be able to see the sea when you park your car at McGennans car park on the south-western end," he said.
The views were lost during radical works in the 1980s causing community angst. Cr Taylor said since being elected to council he'd been approached by dozens of constituents calling for the views to be restored.
Widening the footpath and having a designated bike lane was also on his wish list.
But a top priority had been the removal of all the noxious weeds that were "just taking over" the foreshore.
"They just haven't cut them back for such a long time," he said.
"Those trees grow a foot a year and they've just been left to grow out of control."
Cr Taylor said he had been lobbying for something to be done along the foreshore since he was elected to council in 2020, and hoped the new foreshore precinct strategy would bring action.
"I've been push, push, shove, shove to the directors," he said.
"It's our number one asset and we should look after it and keep it under control. The weed situation is out of control."
Cr Taylor said he also wanted the land between the skate park and pavilion - which he has dubbed 'the jungle' - cleaned up.
"The weeds are disgraceful. They're a terrible site to look at too. Not just are they taking over but they're ugly," he said.
"If the removal of all the noxious weeds isn't in the strategy you'd have to be really angry, to say it mildly."
Cr Taylor said he said he wasn't calling for the trees along the promenade to be removed because they helped stabilise the sand dunes.
"Even if you could see from the surf club to the pavilion half the time, that would be reasonable," he said.
"There's not many cities in the world that have got what we've got on our doorstep."
Among the ideas that have been raised by the community for the foreshore is painting the old aquarium domes with Indigenous art while others wanted the aquarium reopened.
A new car park at The Flume, bring back the colourful bathing boxes which were temporarily brought in as pop up shops, a fish and chip shop at the breakwater, a sea pool.
Others wanted the area between the skate park and the pavilion turned into a barbecue area.
The council needs the community to turn up to its workshop on Thursday, November 30, at the Civic Centre Reception Room from 5.30pm to ensure some of those ideas are considered in the Warrnambool Foreshore Framework Plan.
The council also wants to know what the community wants the council to spend money on in its 2024-25 budget and is holding a face-to-face budget chat session at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm.
Ideas raised in the past included extra funds for the Japanese Gardens and extended pool season.
Meanwhile, a council spokesman said staff were preparing for their upcoming summer maintenance program to clear the beach of as much seaweed as possible three times a week - more if needed.
"The work will begin in front of the pavilion, and will require excavators to remove the large amount of seaweed that has accumulated there," the spokesman said.
"Unfortunately the seaweed accumulates very quickly in this area."
Cr Taylor said there was nothing that could be done about the seaweed coming in because at this time of the year there are so many easterly winds but graders needed to be brought in now.
"I swam in the bay this morning and the seaweed was terrible. Just on the shore, just 10 metres out it was just thick," he said.
"If you let it remain there, then it's going to build up and up and it will go from bad to worse."
