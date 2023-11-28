Under the Auld Pump: Netball stalwart gives lifetime of service to sport

PAM DAVIS' passion for sport has seen her take on many roles across the region over the years. She goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born in Kew on August 17, 1956.
Husband: Allan. Children: Rhiannon, Jessica, Shane and Travis.
Parents: Leo and Sheila. Siblings: Michael, Barry, Gerard, Judy, Lynette and Jill.
Education: St. Magdalen's School Chadstone before going to Box Hill Girls Technical School.
Sporting highlight: coaching the Warrnambool under 19 team to defeat Seymour in the state championships in 1999.
What was it like growing up with six siblings in the suburbs of Melbourne?
It was good. There was always something going on at home. My dad Leo played 96 games with Richmond and was a member of its 1943 premiership side.
Leo was very competitive on the footy field and off it.
I'm sure his competitive spirit rubbed off on his children. We were all very competitive in our own ways.
My brothers Michael, Barry and Gordon were all good at cricket and footy while Lynette made a name for herself in netball.
Pam, it's over 20 years since you coached Warrnambool's under 19 netball side to a state premiership. What are your memories of that win which you mentioned in your sporting highlights?
We had lost the country cup in netball a few weeks before winning the state championships. It was a wonderful feat for the girls to come back from defeat to win the state title.
We had some top netballers including Stacey and Jess Batt, Leah Kermeen, Anna and Marisa Chapman plus Kate Gleeson to mention a few that played in that winning side back in 1999.
Why did you move to Warrnambool?
My husband Allan had a job opportunity down here.
We had been living in Ballarat and decided to make the move.
I ended up getting a job out at Brauer College and took over as the sport supervisor in 1998.
Can you tell me what your job entailed as the sport supervisor at Brauer?
It meant that I looked after the elective sports for the students. We had a list of about 10 sports which the students could take part in including soccer, table tennis, tenpin bowling and walking.
We offered students a bigger range of sports which they could take part in compared to just football, netball, cricket and tennis which were the traditional sports when I was growing up.
Did you find the bigger selection of sports was of benefit to the students back in 1998?
Yes. It was a lot better for the students.
We were like so many other schools back in that era, we found that all students didn't want to play the traditional sports like cricket, footy, netball or tennis.
Brauer gave its students greater opportunity to test their skills in other sports and activities to see if they enjoyed them.
What impact did sport have on students back in your era in the school system?
I thought it had a major impact.
We found students who played sport had less time to get into trouble.
On a lot of occasions sport teaches people discipline and that is something which is very important for everyone.
I found that most sports taught you team orientated skills.
Team orientated skills?
Yes. Team orientated skills mean you have less time to think about yourself - you must think of your teammates.
Pam, how did you get involved in sport?
I had played sport for many years and in particular netball.
I would have to say my love of netball came about from my sisters - Lyn, Judy and Jill - they were all very good netballers.
Lyn played for Victoria.
I started playing netball when I was 13 years old at the netball centre at Royal Park in Melbourne.
I was very lucky that Marg Prewtress, who played netball for Australia, helped coach me through the junior grades.
Once I started playing the game I got hooked on it.
Netball keeps you fit and you also meet some lovely people.
What roles did you fill in netball when you and your family moved to Warrnambool?
I took over as the head coach of netball at the South Warrnambool Football Netball Club and was the talent identification officer for the Western Region, plus I was president of the Warrnambool City Netball Association.
I look back now and I think that was a big work load in the early 2000s but I was very lucky to have had such great support from my family.
We used to have 60 netballers on our list at South Warrnambool back in 2001.
I've been amazed to have seen the growth of netball in the Hampden and Warrnambool and District leagues over the years.
South Warrnambool now has senior, division one, two, three, plus under 17, under 17 reserve, under 15, under 15 reserves, under 13s and 13 reserves plus a development group.
I was on the Hampden league board for 15 years from 2005 to 2020 and I never imagined netball would get to this level.
Netball is really the backbone of both leagues. The game is a lot more professional now.
It's a lot more physical as the ladies are so determined to win. Netballers now put in solid pre-seasons before Christmas.
It was unheard of a few years ago that netballers would start pre-season training before Christmas but that's how professional the game has gotten at a local level. The skills of the players now is incredible.
I don't go to as many games of netball as I used to but I still find the time to watch my two daughters play for Terang Mortlake and my granddaughter is at North Warrnambool.
How many years were you the president of the Warrnambool City Netball Association?
It was 16 years - I stepped away from the role in 2015.
We used to have a 1000 players playing in various grades.
Marg Morgan is doing a great job building up the numbers at the stadium again.
What line of work did you get into once you walked away from Brauer College?
I went to AquaZone in 2004 in customer service and I was offered the gymnastics portfolio.
I did both jobs for a while before taking over the gymnastics job on a full-time basis in 2006.
I finish up in the job on December 20. It's now called Strive Gymnastics and is based at the showgrounds.
I've seen thousands of children from all ages come through the gymnastics program.
Gymnastics is a great thing as it helps your flexibility and gives you great awareness.
