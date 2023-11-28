The Standardsport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

Under the Auld Pump: Netball stalwart gives lifetime of service to sport

By Tim Auld
Updated November 28 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Davis comes from a family of competitive sport lovers. Picture by Sean McKenna
Pam Davis comes from a family of competitive sport lovers. Picture by Sean McKenna

PAM DAVIS' passion for sport has seen her take on many roles across the region over the years. She goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.