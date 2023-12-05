The Standard
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

New city foreshore facility gets green light from council

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
December 5 2023 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the east view of the new Portland Foreshore Community Pavilion on the Lee Breakwater.
An artist's impression of the east view of the new Portland Foreshore Community Pavilion on the Lee Breakwater.

Construction on a new $6.2 million foreshore pavilion must start soon before the sea level rises, a south-west councillor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help