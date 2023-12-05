New city foreshore facility gets green light from council

Construction on a new $6.2 million foreshore pavilion must start soon before the sea level rises, a south-west councillor says.
At the November monthly meeting, Glenelg Shire Council endorsed the design for the Portland Foreshore Community Pavilion outlined in a report by assets director Stuart Husband.
At the meeting councillor Gilbert Wilson said the building had to be done now, not in five years when the sea levels had risen.
"It's either build the facility now or shelve it forever," he said.
Mr Husband said the pavilion would be built on the current site of the Portland Yacht Club on the Lee Breakwater.
He said the site was approved by the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action based on modelling by the state government.
"Any new building on Victoria's coastline must demonstrate sea-level rise considerations in the location and design elements of the new structure," Mr Husband said.
A Marine and Coastal Act Consent would need to be done before the design could be approved and construction could begin.
The pavilion was set to be built further south on the foreshore, on the northern end of the green space at Henty Bay.
Glenelg mayor Karen Stephens said the decision to go ahead followed extensive consultation with key stakeholder groups and the community.
The Portland Yacht Club, Portland Sport Fishing Club and Portland Cable Trams had indicated their support for the building and will provide ongoing input during the design and construction phases, Cr Stephens said.
"Council left no stone unturned in order to consult as widely as possible in the time available," she said.
Portland Yacht Club Commodore Andrew Hays said the club was pleased with the collaborative approach.
"We thank the council and the project team for working with us and addressing our members concerns," he said.
At the meeting Cr Michael Carr asked Mr Husband how long the project would take once approved, to which he replied about 12 to 18 months once the tenders went out.
The report was moved by Cr Carr.
"What a fantastic opportunity our community has in front of us," he said.
"The opportunity to replace two aged assets with one new multipurpose facility that will house the yacht club while providing a function centre and cafe space and market space for our community."
All councillors voted in favour for the tenders process to go ahead.
