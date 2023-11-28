Warrnambool water boy hopes to pull boots back on after kidney transplant

If you've met Jarrod Riordan, you would know the Warrnambool man likes to be the life of the party.
But over the past three years, the 33-year-old's zest for life hasn't been quite the same.
Mr Riordan, who has suffered kidney issues all his life, was told he needed a new kidney in 2020.
"I was feeling sick and I had pain in my back," Mr Riordan told The Standard.
Mr Riordan was told by his doctor he needed a kidney transplant.
He then underwent dialysis three days a week.
"Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday I went in for five hours," Mr Riordan said.
His energy levels became extremely low and he was forced to give up one of his passions - being the water boy for footy teams' his mate Darcy Lewis is involved with.
Mr Riordan was on hand to ensure the Dennington players were kept hydrated when they won the premiership in 2015.
He even got inked with a tattoo to celebrate the Dogs' premiership win.
But his health woes stopped him from following his mate - who took on a new coaching role at Port Fairy - and picking up the water bottles.
One of the hardest pills for Mr Riordan to swallow was the loss of his Saturday mornings to dialysis.
"I could not do anything with anyone on a Saturday morning," he said.
"I couldn't go to the footy, I couldn't' go to the cricket, I couldn't go to parties."
Mr Riordan said he also suffered from fatigue.
"I couldn't even run two kilometres," he said.
However, on Sunday, Mr Riordan's life changed forever.
"The phone rang and they said 'you've got the call'."
A donor kidney had been found for Mr Riordan.
The call came at noon and he had to be in Melbourne by 5pm.
"I had the operation at 6pm and it lasted until 12," Mr Riordan said.
He said he woke up on Monday feeling better than he expected.
Mr Riordan said doctors had told him the operation went well.
He will stay in St Vincent's in Melbourne until next week and will then stay in accommodation near the hospital until after Christmas.
Mr Riordan said he was looking forward to catching up with friends in the lead up to Christmas.
"I've got about 10 mates coming to stay with me between now and Christmas," he said.
Mr Riordan said he was extremely grateful to be given a new lease of life.
He encouraged people to register as organ donors.
Mr Riordan said the best thing about no longer having to undergo dialysis would be "a sleep-in on Saturday".
"Hopefully I won't have to leave parties early anymore because I'm tired," he said.
"I also hope to pull on the boots as water boy for Port Fairy next year."
Earlier this month, Port Fairy's Peter Auld encouraged become to register as organ donors.
He donated a kidney to his brother Tony.
