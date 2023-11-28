South-west bus company helping Victorian operators transition to clean fleets

A Timboon business director is helping revolutionise the nation's bus industry.
Popes director David Pope, who recently had a two-week trial using an electric bus for school runs, has been educating other bus company operators on the transition to a cleaner bus fleet.
The state government is hosting a series of industry round-tables across the state, where Mr Pope and another operator provide information and answer questions on transitioning their fleet to zero emissions.
The state government has a plan to transition contract buses to electric by 2025 and Mr Pope said the company was keen to introduce the new technology as soon as possible.
This week Mr Pope answered questions to operators in a session at Colac.
He said most people were interested in finding out about the options available to charge electric buses.
"A lot of the questions surround the power supply of this type of project," Mr Pope said.
"Charging 30 buses a day is a challenge."
His company is exploring the option of a solar battery facility which would not only charge the buses, but put energy back into the grid.
Mr Pope said he believed buses that had school runs were in a good position to transition to electric vehicles.
"We think the school bus sector is really well positioned to have electric buses," he said.
"There's down time during the day when they can be charged."
Mr Pope said there was a lot of "myth-busting" at the discussion sessions about the transition to electric buses.
He said he was excited about transitioning his fleet and hopes to trial more electric buses in early 2024.
Mr Pope said the company was committed to improving sustainability.
The bus he trialled in October had a range of between 350 and 400 kilometres, which he said was perfect for the company's needs.
All new public transport buses purchased from 2025 onwards will be zero emissions as part of the state's wider goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.
Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams said cutting emissions on the state's public transport network was critical to Victoria meeting its ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2045.
"These regional round-tables are another opportunity for government and industry to work together towards ensuring a successful fleet transition as we drive down pollution and remove noisy diesel buses from our public network for good."
Mr Pope will also speak at sessions in Shepparton and Morwell.
