'Strong' south-west cycling team gearing up for maiden NRS campaign

Shaun King is anticipating a tough initiation for Team Royal Bikes in its maiden National Road Series campaign in 2024 but is excited for what the year may hold.
A talented lineup of nine cyclists - Jack Aitken, James Clay, Tim Cutler, Riley Helmore, Kobe Henderson, Cadel Howie, Tynan Shannon, Bjorn Williams and Eddie Worrall - will represent the team in its inaugural season.
Some of the riders have experience competing with Union Cycliste Internationale teams and all hail from the south-west except for Williams.
Fittingly, the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on February 3 will be Royal Bikes first race as a team.
"It's going to be a pretty big learning curve for the first year and we've really probably brought it together more for a bit of camaraderie and opportunity for them to build a bit of culture around racing, especially locally for these guys and for the younger crew to look up to," King, who owns Warrnambool shop Royal Bikes, told The Standard.
"In saying that, there's four really strong riders on the team so who knows what might happen. I think we'll probably see some (strong) performances come out of it anyway."
King said the thought of bringing an NRS team to the south-west was in the pipeline for some time, with everything coming together for 2024.
"It's just been a matter of getting all the riders together and seeing what they're up to and what they want," he said.
"This year it just worked out that they were all keen to be on a team together and didn't have any other teams that they were going to be racing with next year or happy to change over.
"We've got quite a few strong riders from our region. So it'll be good to get them together and have them work for each other and with each other."
King said Royal Bikes previously had a Victorian Road Series team "for a bit of fun" but acknowledged the move to the national competition was "a step up in calibre of rider and racing".
NRS teams must send a team to contest every race and provide a maximum of seven riders per event.
King confirmed his side was looking at signing a junior development rider (under 19) which doesn't count towards a team's maximum rider numbers in an event.
Talented 18-year-old cyclist Cadel Howie, who lives in Killarney, is looking forward to riding with the team.
"It should be really good," he said.
"A lot of good riders and good people just to get along with. So (it's a) strong team and has good vibes."
