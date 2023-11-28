The Standard
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'Magic': Small community ready to lift curtain on big school production

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hakwesdale P12 students Tanekah Chapman, Rachael Nsubuga, Aiden Thomson, Becky Nsubuga and Dekota Habel prepare for their school production. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Hakwesdale P12 students Tanekah Chapman, Rachael Nsubuga, Aiden Thomson, Becky Nsubuga and Dekota Habel prepare for their school production. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A small country community has set the stage for a big school production that will keep a late teacher's love of theatre alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.