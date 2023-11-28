The Standard
Portland man has bail conditions changed so he can attend rehab facility

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:04am
Police allege they found Mr Curran with methamphetamine. This is a file image.
A Portland man charged in relation to a case involving a stolen vehicle and illicit drugs has had his bail conditions changed to attend a rehabilitation facility.

