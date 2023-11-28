Portland man has bail conditions changed so he can attend rehab facility

A Portland man charged in relation to a case involving a stolen vehicle and illicit drugs has had his bail conditions changed to attend a rehabilitation facility.
Matt Curran was one of five men arrested and charged after undercover police allegedly found a significant amount of GHB in a stolen Nissan X-TRAIL near Portland during late August, 2023.
He was bailed with the conditions he live at Bolwarra and not leave that address unless in the company of one of his parents.
Those conditions have now been changed, with the consent of police, so Mr Curran can leave his home in the company of his uncle or to attend a residential rehabilitation centre in Melbourne or Bendigo as an inpatient.
On Tuesday, November 28, magistrate Tim Guthrie encouraged Mr Curran in the Portland Magistrates Court to attend rehabilitation and keep working with his doctor.
"I wish you every success," he said.
It's hoped Mr Curran will go into rehab as soon as a place is available.
Police previously told the court the Nissan, worth $15,000, had the wrong registration plates attached when it was seen near the Henty Highway and Pennys Road, at Bolwarra, on Monday, August 28.
It was intercepted by undercover police and a search allegedly found four vials of the drug GHB inside.
Police had at that time raised concerns about a spike in GHB-related overdoses and crimes in the south-west.
Mr Curran, Johnny King, Justin Eastman and Adam Morey appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court the following day charged with offences.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, alleged Mr King was the driver of the stolen car.
She told the court Mr King leaned out the window, waved his arms around and yelled at the officers, who at that stage he did not realise were police.
He then accelerated before stopping in the middle of a south-bound lane.
The officers exited the car and announced themselves. They were wearing plain clothes but police ballistic vests.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said a search of the car found an extendable baton and a camouflage-coloured bag in the back where Mr Eastman was seated.
She said inside the bag was drug paraphernalia and three vials containing GHB.
She said another vial of GHB was found in the boot of the car, concealed inside a yellow gas canister.
The total weight of the drugs was about 145ml - two-and-a-half times the amount considered a traffickable quantity.
The court heard investigations revealed the car was stolen on July 27, 2023, with the registration plates belonging to a trailer.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said police later raided a Portland property and found Mr Curran in possession of methamphetamine.
Most of the men were already on bail for unrelated charges.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge granted bail, saying the said the men could spend six months in custody awaiting their day in court, and could be sentenced to serve less than that.
The men also currently have bail conditions that prohibits them from associating with each other.
