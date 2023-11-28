The Standard
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

The Stump owners hope to deliver Christmas present to Port Fairy residents

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle McIlroy, Mark McIlroy, Anne McIlroy, Jim McIlroy and Jo Mackenzie are working hard to get the doors of The Stump reopened before Christmas. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Danielle McIlroy, Mark McIlroy, Anne McIlroy, Jim McIlroy and Jo Mackenzie are working hard to get the doors of The Stump reopened before Christmas. Picture by Sean McKenna.

The owners of popular watering hole 'The Stump' hope to pull off a Christmas miracle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help