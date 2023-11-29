'Fair but firm': Running stalwart the voice of authority at gift meetings

A desire to give back to a sport he loves has seen Warrnambool's Richard Wearmouth take on an important position on the Victorian Athletic League circuit.
Wearmouth has been appointed chief steward for the 2023-24 VAL season, a role he completes at each gift meeting across the state including this weekend's Warrnambool and Terang Gift double-header.
"It's going to be a massive weekend," he said of the December 1-2 meetings.
The 71-year-old, who admitted it was often difficult to find people to fill the volunteer role, said he had wanted "to give back to the sport".
"Both (partner) Gill (Hayden) and myself, we go to every meeting and not many people do," he said. "I was competing at every meeting.
"I've got a lot out of it over the years.
"We both love watching the racing."
Wearmouth, who started running at 18 before focusing on football, has been a regular fixture at gift meetings over the past decade, culminating in his first win at the Stawell Gift in April, 2023 in the masters series 300-metre final.
Injuries will see Wearmouth step back from competing this season, with his energy to go into the chief steward role.
He will also step back as president of the Warrnambool Gift on Saturday to complete his role without conflict.
Wearmouth said it was a honour to be appointed chief steward.
"The VAL has been going for 145 years and it's a job of real importance," he said.
Race days are busy for Wearmouth and Hayden, who will be a colour steward at Warrnambool and Terang, with the former's role demanding they arrive an hour before the first race while they are often the last to leave.
Wearmouth's authority as chief steward includes an ability to direct runners to leave the field or venue, while he is the ultimate decision-maker on weather concerns and track safety.
"You control any situation that happens on that day," he said.
"There is always something happening.
"But you're very fortunate there is a couple other stewards, and one's been a steward for a long time... that makes an enormous difference."
Wearmouth explained his philosophy was to be "both fair and firm" with a focus on clear communication and transparency.
"In the fairness, consistency is very important," he said. "The majority of runners are in it for fun, so out of those two things (fair and firm) we should be able to get fun.
"I've been in the VAL as a competitor for a long time and I know there needs to be transparency of what is actually going on."
