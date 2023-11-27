Beau bounces back to compete in triathlon after serious car crash

Born with the genetic condition Trio Related Intellectual Disability and diagnosed with level three autism, Beau Place has faced plenty of challenges in his young life.
However, a serious car crash in 2022 that left him with an acquired brain injury had his mum Annita worried if he'd return to being a happy boy who loves his sport and having fun.
Despite the confronting behaviour that sometimes comes with an acquired brain injury, Beau, 9, has bounced back and will return to compete in the 2024 All Abilities Triathlon in Warrnambool.
With support from The Warrnambool Triathlon Club and South West Sport and running alongside his uncle Ben, Beau first participated in the triathlon in January 2022.
"It was a big deal for him," Annita said. "He loves any sport. It doesn't matter if it's darts, lawn bowls, football, netball, he just loves it.
"The triathlon was right up his alley and being able to do it with his uncle Ben was very special for both of them."
After the July 1, 2022 car accident that also injured his younger sisters Quinn and Mila, Beau remained in hospital until December.
"The triathlon was the first all-abilities event we did when we returned from Perth to Warrnambool and when Beau was in the Royal Children's, we'd look back at the photos," Annita said.
"At the time, we didn't know if he'd be able to do something like that again. He had a lot of broken bones, but his head injury was most worrying. Beau was in a coma so in a way it allowed his bones and everything to heal."
The girls also had broken bones but they came back to Warrnambool with Annita's family while she remained in Melbourne with Beau.
"That was hard as they were only five and six and had been in a traumatic event but I wasn't able to be with them. I'd have to leave the hospital to spend time with them. There were still COVID restrictions at the hospital some of the time and my parents weren't allowed in to see Beau.
"I'm a single mum and it wasn't simple."
They had moved to Warrnambool from Perth to be closer to Annita's family and to access more inclusive events.
One of the first things Beau wanted to do after the accident was compete in the triathlon with Ben.
"Last year was really special that he was able to do it," Annita said.
"It was a big moment for our family to see Beau participate and just to see him happy again and living his life like it used to be."
In the lead-up to 2023 International Day of People with Disability on Sunday, December 3, Annita wants to share her experience to improve understanding about acquired brain injuries and intellectual disabilities.
"The acquired brain injury has led to a lot of impulsive behaviours, including hitting himself in the head when he gets frustrated or upset," she said. "It's not something he did before so It's hard for everyone to understand, but it's not something that he can control. It's just an immediate reaction to something he doesn't like.
"The brain injury exacerbates the existing behaviours from his autism and intellectual disability. He's very impatient and now more easily upset by noise and sensory things that people with autism are impacted by."
However, Annita appreciates the support of her family and the local community, and is pleased Beau is back at school and enjoying getting involved in events.
"Moving back from Perth, I knew there would be more things to access and things for everyone to do in the community. There were things to do in Perth, but it always seemed harder to get to them and I didn't have any family there."
During his lengthy hospital stay, Annita feared Beau wouldn't return to his old self.
"Even in hospital, what was most important that Beau's personality was still there and he was still the person we knew," she said.
"That's definitely the case. He has a very good sense of humour and likes to play around. He's happy and he brings joy to people around him."
Beau attends the Merri River School which has been able to help with services such as occupational therapy and speech pathology.
He's an active boy and loves sport so doesn't have to train for the February 11 triathlon.
The All-Abilities Triathlon is run each February as part of Warrnambool Triathlon Club's marquee event, the Foreshore Triathlon. Competitors face the same three components - a swim/wade, bike ride and run - over a shorter distance.
Club vice president and race director for the All-Abilities triathlon, Nicole Barnes, said the club was proud to host an event that everyone can participate in.
"It's tailored to participants abilities and it's all about getting people involved in whatever way they're comfortable," she said.
Carers are encouraged to participate alongside if needed. "We have a range of participants; from children to adults who take part every year. It's a real highlight on the club's events calendar."
South West Sport team leader Ashleigh Glennon said the organisation was delighted to be able to support clubs creating inclusive sporting opportunities, and congratulated the Warrnambool Tri Club for taking leadership in this space.
"The annual event had become such a great community celebration of inclusion, as Beau and Annita have attested to.
"We'd love other clubs in the region to think about how they can use their community platforms and their sport to create opportunities for inclusion for the broader community."
International Day of People with Disability 2023 on Sunday, December 3 is following the theme `United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.'
- The Standard is running a series of articles in the lead up to International Day of People with Disability.
