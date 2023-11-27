The Standard
Beau bounces back to compete in triathlon after serious car crash

Updated November 28 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 10:50am
Beau Place at the triathlon finish line with his uncle Ben.
Born with the genetic condition Trio Related Intellectual Disability and diagnosed with level three autism, Beau Place has faced plenty of challenges in his young life.

