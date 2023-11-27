The Standard
Thief causing damage to vehicles released back into the community

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 28 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:15am
Damage caused to the bonnets of cars in central Warrnambool led to police charges. This is a file image.
A man in his mid 30s is back in the community after stealing items and causing damage to vehicles in the Warrnambool CBD during the past fortnight.

