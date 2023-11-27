Thief causing damage to vehicles released back into the community

A man in his mid 30s is back in the community after stealing items and causing damage to vehicles in the Warrnambool CBD during the past fortnight.
Tyrone Symonds, 34, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 28, and pleaded guilty to criminal charges including causing criminal damage and theft.
He has jumped on the bonnets of cars in Warrnambool, causing significant damage, and stole items, including deodorant, worth more than $100 from a Liebig Street chemist.
Symonds was not convicted and released back into the community.
It's feared he will keep offending due to his range of personal issues.
He originally comes from Portland and has been in Warrnambool the past few weeks.
