Heartfelt responses: 'Desperately concerned' elderly 'fretting' about lack of care

Elderly Terang residents fear losing their "close connection" with lifelong partners if they're forced to move out of the region for aged care.
It's one of many "heartfelt" and common concerns the town's residents shared in a written and online survey when asked about the future of aged care in Terang.
Residents attended a community drop-in session in Terang on November 15, 2023 to share their views to help build a business case to show the "compelling need" for a new aged care facility.
The session was in response to the number of aged care beds in the town which dropped from 55 to 15 following Lyndoch Living's closure of the May Noonan aged care facility in July 2023.
May Noonan Steering Group chair Chris O'Connor said the committee was "blown away" with the 84 written submissions it received and said the online survey, which would close in a few weeks, was expected to get up to 90 responses.
He said the community feedback was made up of "high-level contributions, ideas and well thought-out strategies about how to get new aged care into town".
Mr O'Connor said one of the main survey themes was "people almost fretting that they or their partner will need high-level care but the other won't have the ability to visit".
He said respondents "were genuinely concerned about losing that close connection "with their spouse, the lack of support and how travelling 30 to 60 kilometres to visit their loved one would be "too difficult".
Mr O'Connor said it was devastating to think people in their twilight years were "so desperately concerned about that".
"Five years ago it was something they wouldn't have had to worry about," he said.
"It made us realise our responsibility to really double down on the need."
Mr O'Connor has been working with Warrnambool-based consultancy firm SED Regional Advisory to research and demonstrate the need for greater aged care provision in Corangamite Shire, especially Terang.
He said while some respondents highlighted their "disappointment and resentment" upon losing the May Noonan aged care facility, the town's residents were also looking to the future and what could be done.
The committee will now collate the responses into common themes and concerns and "plan its next move".
"This will be appointing a consultant to do a thorough business case assisting us with a strategy that might work for Terang," he said. "Someone who's skilled in that area to come up with a realistic and well-thought-out plan we might be able to take to government and push our case."
To share your view online go to surveymonkey.com/r/terangagedcare
