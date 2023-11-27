The Standard
Heartfelt responses: 'Desperately concerned' elderly 'fretting' about lack of care

By Madeleine McNeil
November 28 2023 - 7:11am
Elderly Terang residents fear losing their "close connection" with lifelong partners if they're forced to move out of the region for aged care.

