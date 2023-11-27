Accused firearm thief and police car rammer's third bid for bail fails

A woman accused of stealing multiple firearms before later admitting she "rammed the Jacks" in an attempt to avoid arrest has been slapped with new charges.
Corrine Mora, 29, of Cobden, appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27, 2023, charged with burglary and thefts at the Camperdown Turf Club and a residential address in Cobden.
The charges stem from the search of a stolen Prado she allegedly drove and then dumped during September 2023.
Police allegedly located items stolen from the burglaries, including Camperdown Turf Club memberships and registration plates that had been inside a shed at the Cobden address.
Ms Mora's personal belongings were also found in the car.
Detective Senior Constable Ben Granger, of the western region crime squad, said a shoe impression with a distinct pattern was found at the burglaries.
He told the court the pattern was observed on a pair of Nike slides Ms Mora was wearing in footage at the turf club.
Ms Mora made her third failed attempt at bail in court on Monday.
She made a self-represented application immediately after her arrest in September and then again with a lawyer about two weeks later.
The woman is accused of a crime spree spanning about 10 days across the western district.
She allegedly stole her former housemate's 2016 white LDV van on September 19.
The van was sighted four days later in the driveway of a Cobden house that was ransacked.
Police allege a large amount of personal property was stolen, including three firearms, a unique basketball shoe collection, power tools, clothing and jewellery.
The guns included two 12 gauge shotguns and a rifle, as well as associated ammunition and firearm cleaning equipment.
The van was later found dumped at Jancourt. The stolen guns have not been found.
Then on September 28 Ms Mora allegedly rammed an unmarked police car when it attempted to intercept her driving a stolen silver Prado.
She fled the scene but was later arrested after police used stop sticks.
In the moments before her arrest she allegedly messaged a friend, stating she'd "just rammed the Jacks" and police had "wrecked" her car.
On Monday a lawyer for Ms Mora said she had up to four weeks of housing support available to her, as well as a spot in residential rehabilitation in about six weeks.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said that was "less than ideal".
He said Ms Mora had a "demonstrable and ongoing drug addiction" and there were no conditions of bail that could alleviate her high level of risk to community safety.
The bail application was refused and the woman was remanded in custody again.
Mr Mora has served 60 days in pre-sentence detention.
She'll appear in court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.