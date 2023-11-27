'Rainbow Bessie' a cash cow for school after helping with award win

A Koroit school's colourful art project is proving to be a cash cow after beating the work of thousands of students.
Koroit and District Primary School's 'Picasso Cow' - a Dairy Australia initiative teaching grade three and four children about dairying's link to nutrition - has won it a coveted sustainability award.
Staff member Melanie Gwynne said she was thrilled.
"We're pretty happy," she said.
"Not everyone could paint the fibreglass cow at once, so some kids made mini cows out of recycled milk bottles and we also learned about sustainability at Bega just up the road and how they recycled their water on farms.
"We looked into other sustainable practices farmers used and put it all into a learning journal which we submitted and that's how we won the award - through the journal and through Rainbow Bessie (the cow's name).
"We won $500 and that will probably just go back into our arts program next year. "
Ms Gwynne said while Bessie had helped beat the work of about 2000 students, it was the knowledge the children gained which she valued most.
"It was a term-three project, the kids learned all about dairy, health and nutrition and how the industry works," she said.
"We had to design the cow. About 40 kids in total put in all their designs and what you see on the cow now is an accumulation of their ideas.
"Most of them had something on the cow. There were lots of rainbows so that's why she's so colourful."
Student Rajit Sharma said the storytelling aspect of the design was his favourite.
"I like the story of it most," he said.
"It shows the farmer's land first. Then it shows how the farmers get the milk from the udders of the cow, then they cool it then it goes into a truck and then on the other side of the cow it shows how the milk goes to the factory.
"Then it goes to the packing area and they make ice cream, milk and baby formula."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.