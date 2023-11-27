Couple grateful for lifeline of support from city's advocacy association

After 22 years of concentrating on the needs of her sons, Warrnambool's Laurie Harris has been given a lifeline so she can focus on her own health.
Support from Southwest Advocacy Association has helped Mrs Harris and her husband Jason to navigate the complicated NDIS system, giving them time to get their own lives back on track.
In the lead up to International Day of People with Disability 2023, Mrs Harris has shared her story in the hope others can access the support they need.
Laurie and Jason have two high-functioning special needs children who are autistic and have ADHD.
"It has been a rough road for my husband and I," she said. "They are very bright and in advanced schooling but they don't do well socially and I couldn't cope with all the gobbledegook of navigating the NDIS system.
"It was overwhelming for me and bringing down my own mental health."
Mrs Harris suffers from PTSD, depression and anxiety but always put her sons' needs first. "The system is so difficult for anyone to understand that you almost give up, but we knew our sons needed it so we had to keep on fighting."
One of their sons has been recognised by the NDIS as having a permanent disability and unable to work and the other also receives NDIS support.
"His psychologist and psychiatrist along with Southwest Advocacy helped me navigate the NDIS paperwork. I wouldn't have been able to fight my way through all the paperwork without their help."
One of their sons hopes to go to university and Southwest Advocacy is working with Mr and Mrs Harris and their health professionals to ensure it is a smooth process.
"Personally, now that they are sorted, I can focus on my health which is a battle in itself and on my relationship with my husband," she said. "It was at a point where I could see no light but they gave me light."
Mrs Harris hopes that sharing her story will inspire others to seek help.
"More people need to know about Southwest Advocacy; I only found out about them from the NDIS support plan managers," she said.
"Mine is a complicated situation with a lot involved. If I hadn't had that help, I don't know what would have happened.
"My husband would come home from work and I'd be a wreck. I'd say I don't understand this paper work but he didn't get it either.
"It's something off our tick list and that's huge and the free service wasn't another cost on top of everything else."
Southwest Advocacy executive officer Jennie Trigg said the association could support clients in a variety of ways, including Disability Support Pension applications, Centrelink queries, NDIS applications and appeals, and referrals for legal advice.
Formed in 1992, Southwest Advocacy Association is funded by the Department of Social Services and receives funding from the Department of Families Fairness and Housing and provides free services to people with a disability and some in aged care. The service has supported more than 200 people in the past 12 months.
International Day of People with Disability 2023 on Sunday, December 3 is following the theme `United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.'
