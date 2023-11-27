The Standardsport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Toast of the town: Dominant duo crowned Super Smash champions

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek pair Hamish Huffadine and Craig Britten walk out to bat during the Super Smash on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Russells Creek pair Hamish Huffadine and Craig Britten walk out to bat during the Super Smash on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

On a day where some of the best country players from across the state descended on Purnim Recreation Reserve, a pair of division one cricketers from Russells Creek walked away with the ultimate prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.