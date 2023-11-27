Toast of the town: Dominant duo crowned Super Smash champions

On a day where some of the best country players from across the state descended on Purnim Recreation Reserve, a pair of division one cricketers from Russells Creek walked away with the ultimate prize.
WDCA division one club Northern Raiders hosted the second annual Super Sunday Smash competition on Sunday, November 26 and despite tough weather conditions all day, big hitting, slick fielding and a vibrant atmosphere were on display.
Creek pair Craig Britten and Hamish Huffadine, two of the big name Warrnambool and District cricketers, triumphed in the grand final of the double-wicket competition which featured 16 teams to clinch the cash prize of $3000, and more importantly, bragging rights over the 15 other teams which competed on the day.
The duo played the defending champions, Mortlake's Todd Lamont and Lachie Wareham, in the final and prevailed, defending 32 in front of a strong crowd after winning the toss and batting.
Britten, a premiership-winning player with Creek, said despite the "sore body" he enjoyed taking part in the day.
"The rain was a bit annoying all day but it was good fun and to beat the defending champs in the final was great," he said.
"We didn't really give ourselves a chance at the start and just wanted to come down, have a hit and have a bit of fun but it got down to the semi and we got a little bit nervous and had to actually think about it.
"There were some very, very good cricketers there. Blokes from Melbourne, Geelong, even a guy from Bendigo and then the local talent so it was some top cricket."
The all-rounder, who hit some big sixes and used his skill with the ball throughout the four matches he played with Huffadine, said the double-wicket competition was here to stay.
"I really liked it, it's really cool. It does go all day so maybe there could be a few tweaks to make it go quicker but it's great," he said.
First-year Creek batter Huffadine said it was a well-run and "enjoyable" day to participate in.
"I had a really enjoyable time with Craig, it was good fun. The competition was enjoyable, the people we played with and against and each other's company was great," he said.
"We'd never played in the format before so it was a new experience. It was interesting and really fun and well run by Glenn 'Bones' Mansbridge."
Huffadine said the fast-paced format provided a nice balance between natural instincts taking over and tactics within each game.
"There was a good element of luck involved in the games and then thinking tactically as well, and there were a lot of handy cricketers," he said.
"In general it was just a good fun day and credit to the Raiders' boys, they did a great job in putting it on."
